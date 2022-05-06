Interstate 70 Single-Lane Restrictions

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of single-lane restrictions on Interstate 70 (both east and westbound) between the Beau Street interchange (Exit 20) and Interstate 79 interchange (Exit 21) in South Strabane Township, Washington County.

Single-lane restrictions will begin on Monday, May 9 through Friday, May 27 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weather depending. This work is part of the project to repair and replace seals in the concrete roadway.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

