Cosmetics Market in 2022 - Trends are Opening Up New Avenues for Innovation and Research

Cosmetics Market

Lack of regulation is one of the major challenges in the beauty and cosmetics industry.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has published a novel research report on global Cosmetics Market to offer comprehensive analysis of current and emerging market trends along with key developments in the industry. The report offers in-depth information about market share, market size, market revenue growth, drivers, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. The report also provides insights on different segments such as product types, applications, regional bifurcation along with top companies. The report is curated using primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by experts in the industry and is well-presented using various pictorial presentations such as tables, diagrams, charts and figures.

The global cosmetics market is rapidly gaining traction over the recent years and is expected to register robust revenue growth throughout the forecast period. Robust revenue growth is attributed to factors such as changing lifestyle, improvements in standard of living and rising health conscious populace. Increasing demand for convenience, and going coronavirus pandemic, rising presence for online shopping, and increasing inclination towards veganism and organic and basic food products are fueling global market growth.

For the purpose of this report, the global cosmetics market is segmented on the basis of product type, gender, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Skin and Sun Care

• Hair Care

• Deodorants & Fragrances

• Makeup Cosmetics

Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Men

• Women

• Unisex

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Online

• Offline

Cosmetics Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Major Companies Operating in the Market Include:

• Avon Products, Inc.

• Kao Corporation

• L’Oreal S.A.

• Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.

• Revlon, Inc.

• Shiseido Company, Limited

• Skin Food Co., Ltd.

• The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• Unilever Plc

Key Features of the global Cosmetics market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

