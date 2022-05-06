Engineering unit arrives for UN peacekeeping mission

VIETNAM, May 6 -

First members from Việt Nam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 1 arrived at the UNISFA Mission in Abyei on Thursday. — Photo Courtesy of the Việt Nam Peacekeeping Department

ABYEI — A group of 28 members of Việt Nam’s Military Engineering Unit No.1 arrived at the UNISFA Mission in Abyei on the border of South Sudan and Sudan on Thursday for United Nations peacekeeping missions after a three-day journey.

This is the first members of the unit's outpost to the Abyei.

Colonel Mạc Đức Trọng, Deputy Director of the Việt Nam Peacekeeping Department and Captain of the unit, led the group. He is also the commander of the Vietnamese forces at the UNISFA Mission.

At the UNISFA Mission, the Vietnamese comrades and cadres deployed individually in early February 2022 had completed logistical and ceremonial preparations to receive the new group.

A welcome ceremony was held at the airport. The group then was taken to a temporary stationing position at the Mission.

The group arrive at a temporary stationing position at the Mission.

A temporary stationing position for Vietnamese peacekeepers in Abyei.

The group was deployed to take over the barracks stationed at the Mission and coordinate with the Mission's agencies to receive equipment transported by sea from Việt Nam.

They will also prepare to welcome the main formation comprising 156 members of the unit who are expected to be deployed to the Mission in the middle of this month.

On April 27, Việt Nam’s Military Engineering Unit No.1 (184 officers, including 21 female officers) and Level-2 Field Hospital No.4 left Hà Nội for UN peacekeeping missions in Abyei and South Sudan.

During their mission in South Sudan, the Level-2 Field Hospital No.4 will focus on applying technology in medical examination and treatment, continuing to work on public communications and disease prevention.

Meanwhile, the Military Engineering Unit No.1 will help maintain and repair main roads and backup roads, field taxiways, helipads, build UN headquarters, install electrical, water, and wastewater treatment facilities, bomb shelters, etc. as well as provide humanitarian assistance and support UN delegations in keeping and re-establishing peace.

Before their departure, Việt Nam sent 76 officers on individual duties and 436 soldiers in groups on UN peacekeeping missions. — VNS