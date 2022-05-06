Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market Estimated to Touch USD 3.91 Billion at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2027 | By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 2.16 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.6%, Market Trends – Technological innovation within automotive lighting industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market is projected to reach USD 3.91 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive lighting applications, rising usage of the luxury passenger vehilces, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and extensive growth in electric cars are boosting the demand of Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market.

Technological innovations associated with automotive lighting industry are anticipated to stimulate market demand. For instance, a technology known as ‘laser matrix’ is improving the safety of high-beam driving. The technology combines laser lights, digital light processing and micro mirrors into a lighting architecture that has both light and dark zones. The system automatically masks-out areas in front of the vehicle, such as on-coming cars, to avoid blinding drivers and pedestrians; and intensifies light into traffic signs or dangerous situations.

Technological advancement associated with automotive lightings coupled with increasing demand for premium cars are likely to stimulate demand.

The need for more energy efficient lighting and high performance lighting technologies has increased the demand for certain materials considered critical in LED industry. The demand has led to an increase in raw material costs which has in turn resulted in a upsurge of price increase through the LED lighting industry.

Research Methodology

The Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market report is created using primary and secondary research. Primary research involves collection of first-hand information from the industry players by our team. Secondary research involves collection of information from various paid and unpaid sources which is backed by industry experts and analysts.

Key Highlights From the Report :

Halogen Headlight is projected to grow significantly in the forecast period. Halogen headlight increases the effective luminous efficacy of a tungsten filament when operating at a higher filament temperature which results in more lumens output per watt input. Additionally, a tungsten-halogen lamp has a much longer brightness lifetime than similar filaments operating without the halogen regeneration cycle.

The demand for Special Utility Vehicles (SUVs) has surged in recent times due to the increasing leisure and tour activities globally. Small cars are also growing at a fast pace as they find less traffic on the road as compared to large passenger vehicles.

Growing demand for premium cars is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the growth of the market. The demand for ultra-luxury cars demand has witnessed a significant increase.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Varroc Engineering Limited, HELLA Group, SL Corporation, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Valeo, Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH, and OSRAM Light AG, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market are as :

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Halogen Headlight

Xenon Headlight

LED Headlight

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Exterior Lighting

Headlights

Fog Lights

Day Time Running Lights (DRL)

Taillights

Sidelights

Centre High-Mount Stop Light (CHMSL)

Interior Lighting

Dashboard

Glovebox

Reading Lights

Dome Lights

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial vehicles

Trucks and Buses

Two-wheelers

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market , gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report examines the market in terms of importance, market share, market size, revenue growth, demand and supply, patterns, competitive landscape, industrial chain analysis, and other important factors.

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in the industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market ?

