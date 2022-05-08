Drug Infusion Systems Market Demand, Size, Industry Growth and Share Analysis Research Report till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Increasing technological advancements such as flow monitoring and microï¬‚ow regulator

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global drug infusion systems market size reached USD 10.56 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for safe and precise drug delivery systems is a key driver expected to drive global drug infusion systems market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing application of drug infusion systems for chronic pain management is expected to further propel revenue growth of the global drug infusion systems market in the near future. Increasing integration of advanced equipment and up-gradation of drug infusion systems, such as flow monitoring and microï¬‚ow regulators, is expected to boost global drug infusion systems market revenue growth going ahead.

The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Drug Infusion Systems market along with crucial statistical data about the Drug Infusion Systems market. The research study provides historical data and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key players in the market include Medtronic plc, Arcomed Ag, Baxter International Inc., Insulet Corporation, Smiths Group plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Halyard Health, Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., Flowonix Medical Inc., and Zyno Medical LLC

Highlights from the Report

The open-loop system segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing usage of drug infusion systems with the open-loop system across hospitals is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The continuous infusion segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing usage of continuous infusion type-based drug infusion systems among end-users.

The intravenous segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing usage of intravenous route for insulin delivery to insulin-dependent diabetic patients.

The report studies the historical data of the Drug Infusion Systems Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global drug infusion systems market on the basis of control systems, infusion type, administration route, application, end-use, and region:

Control Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Open Loop System

Closed Loop System

Infusion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Continuous Infusion

Intermittent Infusion

Patient Controlled Infusion

Total Parenteral Nutrition

Administration Route Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Enteral

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Arterial

Epidural

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pediatrics

Diabetes

Nutrition

Hematology

Analgesia

Chemotherapy

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of Drug Infusion Systems Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Drug Infusion Systems market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Drug Infusion Systems market

