Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Trends, overview, Revenue, Region & Country Share, Growth Analysis Till 2027

Rapid urbanization and industrialization, coupled with increasing demand for clean water, are driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market will be worth USD 472.53 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the lack of freshwater resources in different parts of the world. The growing global population is suffering from the scarcity of water, especially the people from Africa and the Middle East, which has increased the adoption of the water and wastewater treatment facilities in the region. The rapid urbanization, infrastructural and technological developments of the existing sewage treatment facilities have augmented the demand for water and wastewater treatment facilities over the forecast period.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry. The study addresses the elements driving the worldwide Water and Wastewater Treatment Market. Traders and investors can use this data to strategize to increase market share, and newcomers can use it to locate opportunities and grow in the business. There are also some restrictions on the expansion of this market.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Acciona, Veolia, Ecolab Inc., SUEZ S.A., Kurita Water Industries, Xylem Inc., DuPont, Orenco systems, Hydro International, and Aquatech International LLC, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The municipal segment held the largest market share of 57.4% in 2019 as the water, and wastewater treatment facilities are extensively used by the municipal corporations. The scarcity of freshwater in the developing economies has resulted in the increasing usage of water treatment facilities by municipal corporations.

The chemical segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Chemicals such as coagulants & flocculants are widely used by the municipal corporation to remove the suspended solid particles from the wastewater.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. Rapid urbanizations and industrializations and increasing investments by public and private organizations for technological advancement of water treatment facilities are expected to drive this segment's growth.

In June 2020, Siemens collaborated with Acciona in order to create a Digital Twin to improve water treatment plants. The new technology achieved through this collaboration is used to analyze, optimize, and improve productivity, reducing operating times, and finding faults early.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market on the basis of Product & Service, Application, and region:

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Equipment (Filtration, Disinfection, Biological, Demineralization, Sludge Treatment)

Chemicals (Coagulants & Flocculants, Biocide & Disinfectant, Anti-foaming Agents, Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors, pH & Adjuster & Softener)

Service

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial

Municipal

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Water and Wastewater Treatment market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Water and Wastewater Treatment market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Water and Wastewater Treatment market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

