Carter Capner Law Achieves 97% Success Rate for Compensation Claims

The Queensland based law firm provides insurance and compensation recovery services with a ‘no win no fee’ guarantee.

BRISBANE CITY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Having been in business for over 75 years, the Carter Capner Law group has established a stellar reputation built on the delivery of expert, efficient, and cost-effective legal services to small business, individuals and families. The firm is, in fact, so successful, that it has achieved a whopping 97% success rate for compensation claims. According to Legal Practice Director Peter Carter, there are a number of reasons for this high rate of success.“We’re the leading law firm in Queensland, and we’re tremendously proud of our reputation,” says Carter. “Our associates not only have incredible expertise and experience in compensation claims, but also engage in continuous learning in order to be completely current. No matter what your background or your situation, we’d be more than happy to offer our services.”Carter adds that the firm always seeks the maximum compensation for clients.“We take responsibility, and we carry through on our promises. Also, we do everything we can to make the legal process as transparent and stress free for you as possible.”Carter Capner Law can help with compensation recovery claims, superannuation and insurance claims, total and permanent disability claims, as well as current and previous class actions. The firm can also assist with a wide range of accidents, including• Road accidents• Workplace accidents• Recreational accidents• Public liability accidents• Medical accidents• And many more.The firm also offers a “no win, no fee” agreement, offering fairness to those seeking compensation for personal injury including loss of income and future loss of income earning capacity. Additionally, there is no cost to confer with a specialist compensation lawyer to get information about a potential claim.For more information, visit the website at https://cartercapner.com.au/ About the CompanyCarter Capner Law is recognised as a leading Queensland law firm that has delivered outstanding legal results for more than 75 years. The firm’s reputation is built on delivering expert, efficient and cost-effective legal services to small business, individuals and families, maximising client benefits, client protection and client satisfaction.