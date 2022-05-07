Universal Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Industry to 2027 - Aercon AAC, Mannok, Xella among others - Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 18.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – Rising focus on infrastructure development in developing economies

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market size is expected to reach USD 28.41 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth, driven by robust sales of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC), can be attributed to rising demand for lightweight building and construction materials. Use of autoclaved aerated concrete decreases building dead weight, thereby reducing structural costs for steel and cement by up to 27% and 20% respectively. In addition, lighter weight allows for construction of taller structures. Autoclaved aerated concrete blocks are about three to four times lighter than traditional red bricks, thus allowing for easier and more cost-effective transportation.

The latest market research report on autoclaved aerated concrete market, samples and measures quality data on the overall business environment for the forecast period 2018-2028. Comprehensive data on growing investment pockets evaluated in the report on autoclaved aerated concrete market are powered and backed by human answers. Comprehensive coverage of aspects such as market potential, size, share, and growth aims at creating an equation for profitability- whether stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing executives need to understand their market foothold.

Rising focus on infrastructure development in developing countries is a significant factor driving autoclaved aerated concrete market growth. Autoclaved aerated concrete products are lightweight and provide improved workability and durability, along with superior thermal and acoustic insulation properties.

Top competitors of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market profiled in the report include:

Aercon AAC, UAL Industries Ltd., Mannok, H+H International A/S, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Xella Group, Biltech Building Elements Ltd., CSR Ltd., Eastland Building Materials Co. Ltd., and Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Roof panels produced from reinforced AAC units are used to construct roof structures that are supported by masonry walls, as well as concrete, steel, or wood supports. Roof panels are designed on the basis of the requirement of span-load and lighter weight plays a pivotal role in cost cutting and safety, as well need for more investment in load-bearing structures and supports.

Non-residential buildings such as offices and shared working spaces are being constructed at an increasing rate, especially in developing countries, owing to the emergence of a number of startups and expansion activities by large, medium, and small enterprises. Also, increase in regional and international infrastructure development projects is expected to spur market growth in the coming years.

Autoclaved aerated concrete market in Asia Pacific registered the fastest revenue growth rate in 2020, attributed to rapid growth of the construction sector in developing countries such as India and China. Presence of leading market players in countries in the region is also causative of steady and rapid market revenue growth.

In May 2019, Xella Group signed an agreement with Cementeria Costantinopoli to merge their autoclaved aerated concrete activities in Italy. As per the agreement, Atella's Doc Airconcrete will be merged with Xella Italia.

Emergen Research has segmented the global autoclaved aerated concrete market on the basis of product type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Cubic Meters; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Blocks

Cladding Panels

Beams & Lintels

Wall Panels

Roof Panels

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Cubic Meters; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Non-Residential

Regional Analysis of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market size and share for the projected period of 2018-2028

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

