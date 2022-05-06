Optical Wavelength Services Market Benefiting From Strategic Partnerships In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Optical Wavelength Services Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the optic wavelength services industry. Major players operating in the market are partnering and collaborating to develop a strong product portfolio and offer innovative products. For instance, in January 2022, Nokia, a Finland-based company that operates in wavelength services, and Tech Mahindra, an India-based information technology company partnered for 5G-based enterprise solutions. Under this partnership, Tech Mahindra will leverage Nokia's wireless digital automation cloud and facilitate it in automating 5G wireless network management. Also, in April 2020, T-Mobile US Inc., a US-based wireless network operator company merged with Sprint Corporation to create the New T-Mobile and deliver a 5G network. The combined companies will operate as New T-Mobile and will build the world’s best broad 5G network. Sprint Corporation is a US-based telecommunications company that offers wavelength services.

The global optical wavelength services market size is expected to grow from $4.43 billion in 2021 to $4.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The global optical wavelength service market size is expected to grow to $7.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

The growing number of internet users is propelling the optical wavelength services industry growth. The Internet is a network that helps in sharing information, communicating, and connecting computers. The increasing number of internet users rapidly increased data traffic consequently creating increased bandwidth requirements offered by optical wavelength service providers. For instance, according to Data Reportal, internet users are growing at a rate of 4% annually and reached 4.95 billion people globally in January 2022. According to the optical wavelength services market analysis, the growing number of internet users is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

Major players covered in the global optical wavelength services market report are Zayo Group Holdings Inc., Nokia Corporation, GTT Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., Sprint Corporation, Colt Technology Services Group Limited, Crown Castle, Cox Communications Inc., Jaguar Network SAS, CarrierBid Communications, Windstream Intellectual Property Services LLC, ADTRAN Inc., Comcast Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Charter Communications Inc., and Lumen Technologies Inc.

TBRC’s global optical wavelength services market segments is divided by bandwidth into less than 10 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 100 Gbps, More Than 100 Gbps, by fiber channel interface into OTN, Sonet, ethernet, by application into short haul, metro, long haul, by end-use into small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), large enterprise, government enterprises.



