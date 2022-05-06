Global Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Pain Management Devices And Therapies Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Pain Management Devices And Therapies Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the pain management devices and therapies market size is expected to grow from $3.72 billion in 2021 to $4.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. As per TBRC’s pain management devices and therapies market research the market is expected to grow to $5.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.4%. An increase in demand for pain management devices due rise in chronic diseases is driving the growth of the pain management devices and therapies market.

The pain management devices and therapies market consist of sales of pain management devices and therapies to manage chronic and critical pain in patients suffering from various conditions, such as cancer and neurological disorder. These are mainly used for spinal cord stimulation, sacral nerve stimulators, and deep brain stimulation.

Global Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market Trends

Companies in the pain management devices and therapies industry are focusing on the use of advanced technologies to cure chronic and acute pain without the use of any opioids (drugs). Special pain relief wearable devices are being developed by several companies that can be controlled manually or through a smartphone. These devices work by gathering neural pulses from the brain which triggers the release of the body's natural pain blocker. Thus, the devices electrically stimulate the nervous system and increase the body's resistance to pain.

Global Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market Segments

The global pain management devices and therapies market is segmented:

By Type: Electrical Stimulators, Ablation Devices, Neurostimulators, Analgesic Pumps

By Application: Neuropathic Pain, Cancer Pain, Facial and Migraine Pain, Musculoskeletal Pain, Trauma

By Electrical Stimulation Device: Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices, Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES/EMS) Devices, Combination Devices, Electrotherapy Devices, TNS

By Ablation Device: Radiofrequency Ablation Devices, Cryoablation Devices

By Analgesic Infusion Pump: Intrathecal Infusion Pumps, External Infusion Pumps

By Neurostimulation Device: Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices, Deep Brain Stimulation Devices, Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices, Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices

By Geography: The global pain management devices and therapies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s Pain Management Devices And Therapies Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Boston Scientific Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Medtronic PLC, Novartis AG, Baxter International Inc, and Johnson & Johnson.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

