Intelligent Drug Discovery Market Scope by Business Standards and Key Players as IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Google etc

Intelligent Drug Discovery Market Size – USD 258.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 39.4%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3,711.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The intelligent drug technology market is growing, and several pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of drugs using artificial intelligence. The pharma companies are taking advantage of the technology to discover drugs for more complex diseases.

The growing demand for cost-effective medicines and the adoption of cloud-based applications will drive the demand for intelligent drug discovery. The growing adoption of cloud-based applications and the expiration of patented drugs will pave the way for new generic and OTC medicines, which will influence market demand. The advancement in deep learning and machine learning will allow pharmaceutical companies to reorganize molecule binding properties with high accuracy.

The report discusses the business landscape at large with regards to changes in the market dynamics as a result of pandemic, disease outbreak, and other scenarios. The study also identifies recent research and development activities, investment & funding, drug discovery, development & pipeline, product offerings, and financial standing of the key market players that can influence industry growth.

Some Key Highlights of the Report :

The software segment held a larger market share, and factors such as less cost and time, low rate of failure, a large number of software developers for the discovery of drugs, and strong demand from big pharmaceuticals are driving the segment’s demand.

Key participants include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, NVIDIA Corporation, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Insilico Medicine, Exscientia, Bioage, and Envisagenics, among others.

Machine learning help in optimizing therapy by integrating clinical and biomedical data with computational models. It is used to build software for combinational therapies and testing drugs. Machine learning offers a lucrative potential for drug discovery and personalized medicine.

The growing incidence of oncology and the potential to affect several facets of cancer therapy will affect the demand for the market. The convergence of cancer therapy and AI has resulted in multiple solutions that address complex challenges. Intelligent platforms can accelerate the drug discovery process.

AI in medical imaging is witnessing lucrative growth in the Asia Pacific region due to a rise in R&D activities and development in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. Moreover, the presence of a significant patient pool will fuel the demand for better healthcare services, which will drive the demand for the market.

This report focuses on Professional Global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market 2027 volume and value at Global position, indigenous position and company position. Global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market comprehensive analysis of the business models, crucial ways, and individual request shares of some of the most outstanding players during this geography.

Market Segment Analysis:

The Intelligent Drug Discovery Market Solution Report provides a primary review of the industry along with definitions, classifications, and enterprise chain shape. Market analysis is furnished for the worldwide markets which include improvement tendencies, hostile view evaluation, and key regions development. Development policies and plans are discussed in addition to manufacturing strategies and fee systems are also analyzed. This file additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand, charge, sales and gross margins.

Intelligent Drug Discovery Market Segmentation

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market on the offering, technology, application, end-user, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Machine Learning

Supervised Learning

Deep Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Immuno-Oncology

Cardiovascular Disease

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

Intelligent Drug Discovery Market Regional Segmentation;

North America(U.S., Canada)

Europe(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Research covers the following objectives:

To study and analyze the Global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of Intelligent Drug Discovery Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Intelligent Drug Discovery Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

