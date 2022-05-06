Research Details Developments In The Sports Medicine Market Analysis And Forecast Untill 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Sports Medicine Market Size – USD 5.19 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.6%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest industry intelligence report on the Sports Medicine Market performs a cautious examination of the current business environment and competitive landscape of the Sports Medicine Market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

The rise in the prevalence of sports injuries is a major factor in driving the market growth. The injuries include various kinds of strains and sprains. It also includes spondylolysis and spondylolisthesis, stingers, disc injury, and Scheuermann's disease. Sports medicine has undergone satisfactory growth from among other healthcare fields, as these treatments can be provided for other individuals as well and not just for athletes. The extended rise in the demand for sports medicine is due to an increase in sports injuries. With an increase in awareness among individuals for physical fitness, the government is also actively taking initiatives for sports medicine to increase the participation of athletes around the globe.

The global Sports Medicine Market is expected to reach USD 8.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Sports medicine is generally taken to prevent injuries and also for the cure, recovery, and restoration of injuries in athletes during sports/games. Products are used for athletes to improve the condition during injuries and to prevent future progress of injuries.

List of Top Key Companies Profiled in the Sports Medicine Market Virgin Health Bank, Celgene Corporation, ReNeuron Group plc, Biovault Family, Precious Cells International Ltd., Mesoblast Ltd., Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., Caladrius, Neuralstem, Inc., and Pluristem, among others.

The declined rate of skilled professionals in and inappropriate knowledge and guidelines about sports medicine are a restraint to the market growth. Also, the occurrence of chronic diseases worldwide has further associated with adopting a healthy lifestyle. Rising awareness about these diseases has inspired people to participate in various physical activities. Growing career opportunities for sports is also responsible for the rise in the number of athletes, resulting in quick demand in sports injury management services.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Sports Medicine Market on the basis of products, applications, body monitoring, and evaluation devices, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Body Reconstruction Products

Fracture and Ligament Repair Products

Assays Arthroscopy Devices

Implants

Prosthetic Devices

Orthobiologics

Body Support and Recovery Products

Braces and Supports

Compression Clothing

Physiotherapy Equipment

Thermal Therapy

Electrostimulation

Other Therapies

Ultrasound Therapy

Laser Therapy

Accessories

Tapes

Disinfectants

Wraps

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot and Ankle Injuries

Elbow and Wrist Injuries

Back and Spine Injuries

Hip and Groin Injuries

Others

Key regions covered in the report ;

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

