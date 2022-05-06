Strategies For Global Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ophthalmic medical lasers market size is expected to grow from $1.04 billion in 2021 to $1.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The global ophthalmic medical laser market is expected to grow to $1.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%. The rising incidence of ocular disorders is driving the demand for the ophthalmic medical lasers market growth.

The ophthalmic medical lasers market consists of sales of ophthalmic medical lasers and related services by companies that manufacture them. Ophthalmic medical lasers are used for the pain-free treatment of diseases related to the eyes.

Global Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Market Trends

Companies are investing in manufacturing devices that incorporate next-generation technology to treat ocular diseases. Following the trend, in October 2019, Norlase had entered the ophthalmic market with a new single spot laser called LEAF, which is an ultra-compact green laser photocoagulator.

Global Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Market Segments

The global ophthalmic medical lasers market is segmented:

By Product: Diode Lasers, Femtosecond Lasers, Excimer Lasers Aromatherapy, ND:Yag Lasers, Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centres

By Application: Refractive Error Correction, Cataract Removal, Diabetic Retinopathy, Glaucoma, Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Others

By Geography: The global ophthalmic medical lasers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ophthalmic medical lasers market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global ophthalmic medical lasers market, ophthalmic medical lasers market share, ophthalmic medical lasers market segments and geographies, ophthalmic medical lasers market players, ophthalmic medical lasers market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global ophthalmic medical lasers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Alcon Laboratories Inc, Abbott Medical Optics Inc, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Topcon Corporation, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, IRIDEX Corporation, NIDEK Co Ltd, Lumenis Ltd, and Johnson & Johnson.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

