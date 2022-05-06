Altenew President Teaches Watercoloring Workshop at Low-Income Senior Housing in California
A diverse group of seniors living in a low-income housing neighborhood in California discover the joy of watercoloring with Altenew President, Tasnim Ahmed.
Here at Altenew, we love to reach out and give back. We also believe that crafting can have health benefits such as relaxation and can sometimes give a sense of accomplishment.”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew, a high-end paper crafting company based in upstate New York, has prioritized finding ways to bring joy to seniors since the company’s inception in 2014. This year, Altenew President, Tasnim Ahmed, and CEO, Nabil Rab, hosted a special workshop in Terrance Gardens, an affordable low-income senior housing facility in Milpitas, California.
In partnership with the Zakat Foundation of America, Altenew sponsored a watercolor workshop to provide friendship and community to seniors who may have needed a relaxing afternoon spent trying out a therapeutic hobby.
The first in-person workshop Altenew attended since before the Covid-19 pandemic, this event hosted a number of immigrant seniors ranging from countries around the world. Students in attendance enjoyed the fellowship with each other as well as representatives from both Altenew and Zakat Foundation of America.
Seniors were able to test out two popular Altenew products - the Artists’ Watercolor 24 Pan Set and Watercolor Coloring Book. The seniors were able to use these highly in demand supplies and take their works of art home with them.
