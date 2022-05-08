Threat Intelligence Market Is Booming Worldwide | McAfee LLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 10.84 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – Growing digitalization across industries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global threat intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 20.28 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady projected growth of the threat intelligence market can be attributed to growing demand for integration of threat intelligence with security information and event management solutions. A security information and event management system correlates behavior analysis of users and entities to identify threats and provide alerts, which sometimes can lead to alert fatigue due to the generation of several alerts.

Integration of threat intelligence with a security information and event management system is beneficial in improving the effectiveness and precision of cybersecurity measures. In addition, integration of threat intelligence with security information and event management helps in security orchestration automation and response to identify incidents and compare these with available threat intelligence data to initiate threat mitigation procedures.

Increasing number of cyber attacks and data breaches and rising preference for real-time threat intelligence are significant factors driving global threat intelligence market growth.

Threat intelligence helps in detection of malicious activity in an organization’s network and performs analyzes to provide insights about the objective behind a cyberattack. Organizations across the globe are focusing on the integration of threat intelligence with cybersecurity infrastructure to enhance their cybersecurity levels. Live feeds and warnings provided by threat intelligence about ongoing security incidents, new technologies, and active threats allow security teams to take instant actions to mitigate or prevent potential threats more efficiently.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In January 2020, Thales entered into a partnership agreement with GE Steam Power to provide a cybersecurity solutions suite for power plant operations.

The retail industry is observing vast volumes of data being generated via various channels including blogs, social networking platforms and sites, and apps. Transformation of the retail industry is not restricted to the e-commerce channel. Numerous connected devices are point-of-sale systems at kiosks and handheld devices are used in physical stores, all of which are designed to gather and access customer information. The growing data volumes in the retail industry continues to drive demand for threat intelligence to prevent data breaches and potential data loss.

Among the mode of deployment segments, cloud-based segment revenue is expected to register a comparatively faster growth rate during the forecast period. Cloud-based adoption and deployment continues to remain high among small and medium-sized enterprises, owing to the cost-effectiveness of this mode. Cloud-based deployment saves significant capital expenses by reducing expenditure on infrastructure, equipment, and software. In addition, cloud-based deployment provides enhanced scalability to enterprises.

Threat intelligence market in North America accounted for largest revenue share as compared to other regional markets in 2020 owing to high incidence of cyber threats, data breaches, and robust presence of several IT & telecom and BFSI companies in countries in the region. Additionally, presence of leading threat intelligence solution providers such as IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Cisco, and DXC Technology are causative of robust market growth in the region.

Key players in the market include McAfee LLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Cisco, DXC Technology, Trend Micro Inc., Verizon, FireEye, and SecureWorks Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global threat intelligence market on the basis of mode of deployment, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region:

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud-based

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Security Information and Event Management

Security and Vulnerability Management

Security Analytics

Incident Response

Risk & Compliance

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Information Technology

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Finally, all aspects of the Threat intelligence market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

