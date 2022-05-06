Virtualization Integration In The IoT Testing Market Boosts The Growth Rate Over 38%

IoT Testing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtualization for IoT test automation is the trend in the IoT testing market. The challenges in the traditional testing like scalability issues for connected devices, maintenance problem, issues in unit level code checking and high-performance deliverable problems can be resolved by virtualization in test automation. It helps in simulating hardware and software and matches the dependency with the real behavior to give proper test results. It speeds up the testing time and reduces the efforts. The sensor, API and service virtualization are some of the components with different roles. For example, Ericsson carried out the automation test in their office with 879 devices like window sensors, lights and occupancy sensors to demonstrate their Bluetooth mesh capabilities under system level simulator.

The global IoT testing market size is expected to grow from $0.64 billion in 2021 to $0.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.9%. The change in the IoT testing market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $2.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 35.0%.

Rise in number of IoT (Internet of Things) devices in use increases the need to test the devices which drives the IoT testing market growth. IoT is a system of connected devices that can be accessed through internet. IoT is used in vast range of gadgets and applications such as smart watch, refrigerators, air conditioners, lock system, infrastructure and healthcare products. It is highly important to test the devices in order to ensure their connectivity, performance, usability and security. According to the estimates of Gartner, the number of IoT devices in use is expected to grow above 20 billion by 2026. According to the IoT testing market analysis, this rise in use of IoT devices will contribute to the growth of the market.

Major players covered in the global IoT testing industry are HCL Technologies Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Happiest Minds, RapidValue Solutions, AFour Technologies, Rapid7, Infosys Limited, Smartbear Software, Capgemini, Cognizant, Saksoft Ltd, Beyond Security, Ixia, NovacoastInc., Trustwave Holdings, Praetorian, Keysight technologies, IBM, Cigniti Technologies, Texas instruments, Zephyr and Apica System.

TBRC’s global IoT testing market report is segmented by testing type into functional testing, usability testing, security testing, compatibility testing, performance testing, network testing, by testing tool into software tools, hardware tools, by application into connected cars, smart appliances, smart energy meters, wearable devices, smart healthcare devices.

