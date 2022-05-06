Blueberry Homes offers final chance to secure a luxury Royal Sands Ramsgate apartment
Royal Sands Ramsgate development adjacent to Ramsgate Royal Harbour yards from the beachfront
Final phase luxury apartments at the £60 million Royal Sands Ramsgate seafront development now available to reserve, with seven apartments already snapped up
We launched Phase Four and sold seven apartments in the first week, and received many more enquiries for the last of our luxury apartments in this iconic development”RAMSGATE, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blueberry Homes offers a final chance to secure a luxury Royal Sands Ramsgate apartment
— Blueberry Homes Spokesperson
Final phase luxury apartments at the £60 million Royal Sands Ramsgate seafront development are now available to reserve, with seven apartments already snapped up since the public announcement two weeks ago.
Developer Blueberry Homes started work on Royal Sands Ramsgate in summer 2020 and made rapid progress since – this final part, ‘Harbour View’ Phase Four, has launched ahead of schedule.
It comprises 33 luxury one and two-bedroom apartments – six being penthouses – all with uninterrupted sea views and private parking. Each apartment is also only steps away from an award-winning sandy beach.
Demand for these beachfront luxury apartments is at an all-time high, with many eager to adopt the luxury coastal living and café culture lifestyle in the heart of Thanet.
A Blueberry Homes spokesperson said: “We have been overwhelmed by the interest we’ve had in this development.
“Phases One, Two, and Three all sold off-plan with only one apartment now left in Three, the ‘Water’s Edge’ while ‘Sea View’ apartments in Phase One have been completed and occupied, and new residents are expected to move into the Phase Two ‘The Horizon’ apartments soon.
“We launched Phase Four and sold seven apartments in the first week, and received many more enquiries for the last of our luxury apartments on this iconic development.”
As well as 106 luxury apartments, the Royal Sands scheme also includes a 60-bed hotel, leisure facilities, restaurants, and shops. These additions are planned for 2023 and 2024 and will deliver a further boost to the economy and prestige of Ramsgate and its Royal Harbour.
A Property Market Index.com national report in 2021 highlighted rising demand from Londoners wanting a home by the sea, enhanced by the ‘work from home’ trend sparked by COVID and its aftermath and a realisation that homebuyers could find more space at an affordable cost, while exchanging urban life for a cleaner and healthier one by the sea.
And Ramsgate was ranked as the most desirable out of 20 seaside towns for relocation from London, in the latest Property Market Index Rating, with Thanet coastal neighbours Broadstairs and Margate coming second and third respectively.
House prices in Ramsgate have surged 92% over the past ten years, according to a Halifax Seaside Town Report on 191 UK coastal locations, which also placed Margate’s staggering 98% rise as the highest.
In addition, Met Office data last year revealed that Thanet is the UK's number one coastal destination for sunshine, experiencing the most hours of sunlight per year - averaging 724 hours.
Blueberry Homes has another prestigious project set to begin soon called Gallery Walk, consisting of new luxury apartments located in Margate's burgeoning art district, backing onto the art school, TKE Studios, that Tracey Emin is establishing in her adopted hometown.
Gallery Walk-Margate will only be a short walk from the vibrant Old Town of Margate, Turner Contemporary art gallery, revitalised Dreamland vintage theme park, and Margate Main Sands beach.
Blueberry Homes
Blueberry Homes is a luxury property development company based in Ramsgate, England, and has gained a reputation for excellence in building quality new homes throughout Kent and the South East. Its latest development, Royal Sands Ramsgate, is a unique development of one, two and three-bedroom apartments positioned in a prime location just 10 yards from the beach. Every apartment has its own terrace and uninterrupted sea views across the English Channel. This development will have on-site private parking for each apartment. There will also be a hotel, plus leisure and retail facilities alongside the beachside promenade.
