Celebrity Influencer and Speaker Sonia G Returns to Hollywood Post Her Oscar Week Appearances by Popular Demand
EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity influencer, meditation expert, and metaphysical/motivational speaker Sonia G is making power moves in Hollywood starting with her recent visit to Los Angeles during Oscar Week. Sonia G brought her bright light and flawless fashion sense in her attendance and appearances at several private pre-Oscar red carpet events during Oscar Week.
Sonia G is currently preparing for her return by popular demand to Los Angeles where she will appear at the upcoming celebrity event, "Hollywood Mother's Day", where twelve iconic film and tv screen mothers will be honored on Mother's Day along with acknowledgments regarding their charities. Each mother will be presented a dozen roses along with honorary presentations by The Creative Coalition, a nonprofit organization and presenter of the celebrity event. Sonia G will be attending to present the honorees of excellence with specialty readings and light energy sessions as honorees of the event. In addition, she will present light readings to the honorees that will include the launch of her beautiful new designer card deck, Goddess Secrets.
Sonia G is a master energy expert and sought after metaphysical motivational speaker of the time. Sonia G is known for her natural gifts as a speaker, motivator and energy expert who teaches how to develop one's inner power through self-acceptance, self-love, and learning the power of a quantum lifestyle. Sonia G is the founder of Moonbabes where she leads through example as she incorporates her metaphysical teachings into her business movement as an entrepreneur and as a woman of excellence committed to spiritual philanthropy. Sonia G walks in light and teaches about its accessibility to clients through inspirational instruction and retreats with the goal to brighten the light of the world around us through the essence of humanity. Through her unique courses and workshops, she assists clients on how they can design and enhance their life experience through understanding the connection of goals, mind, body, and spirit.
For more information about Sonia G and Moonbabes, please visit:
www.moonbabetribe.com
