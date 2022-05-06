Labeler Market Share, Key Market Players, Trends & Forecast, 2020–2028

Reports And Data

Rise in the adoption of automatic labeling machines is the primary factor influencing market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Labeler Market is expected to reach USD 7.75 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rise in the adoption of automatic labeling machines and emergence of packaging robots with advanced sensors, vision technology, and laser detection ability.

Automatic labeling machine do not need an operator. This machine is generally made of a labeling applicator, a conveyor - to transport the products, and a control system. Many organizations skip hand operated and semi-automatic machines for rapid expansion for equipment which provide high volume output. Automatic machines offer better packaging consistency and reduce production time. Labeling using automatic equipment also offer lower labor cost per unit than semi-automatic.

High deployment costs may hinder the growth of the market.

Key participants include Videojet, Markem-Imaje, Weber Packaging Solutions, Domino, Label-Aire, Pro Mach, Diagraph, Matthews, ALTech, Quadrel Labeling Systems, EPI Labelers, Panther Industries, Cotao, and XRH, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The market is segmented on the basis of equipment type into automatic, semi-automatic, manual and others.

• The automatic labelers are forecasted to dominate the market in 2020 and also to witness the highest growth if 4.2% during the forecast period.

• The automatic labelers are easy to use, reduces labor costs, increases production efficiency and is time saving for the end user industries.

• The market is segmented on the basis of type into print and apply and apply only labelers. The apply-only labelers segment dominated the market in 2020, with a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period, since labeler applicators are simply used by industries at the end of the production.

• The market is segmented on the basis of application into vials, glass/plastic bottles, glass/plastic jars, metal containers, cans and others. Glass/plastic bottles dominated the market in 2020, and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.4% during the forecast period, due to demand in food and beverage and retail industries.

• The market is segmented on the basis of industry vertical into food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceutical, retail, logistics & transportation, IT & electronics and others.

• Use of labels by retailers to protect their goods against shoplifting and theft is driving the market for labelers in the retail segment. The segment dominated the market in 2020 and is forecasted to have a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period, closely followed by food and beverages.

• The market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, led by, China, India and Japan, is forecasted to dominate the market in 2028, with a CAGR of 2.5%, due to the high disposable income, change in spending behaviour, industrialization and urbanization in the region.

• The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Labeler Market on the basis of equipment type, type, industry vertical, application, and region:

Equipment type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Automatic

• Semi-automatic

• Manual

• Others

Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Print and apply

o Direct print & apply labeler

o Loose loop print & apply labeler

• Apply only

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Vials

• Plastic/glass bottles

• Plastic/glass jars

• Metal containers

• Cans

• Others

Industry vertical Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Food and beverages

• Healthcare and pharmaceuticals

• Retail

• Logistics and transportation

• IT and electronics

• Others

The COVID-19 impact:

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 disease caused by a novel strain of coronavirus has created certain unique upheavals in the construction industry, of which CLT (Cross Laminated Timber) is an emerging sector. According to the surveys and interviews which we conduct regularly, many manufacturers are pointing out a muted demand for real estate and building projects in the coming months, on account of the global economy stalling and massive disruptions in the supply chain. While China is slowly bringing facilities back online, the focus is shifting from an issue of supply (production) to demand as the broader, structural impact of the coronavirus outbreak widens. The key markets which are expected to witness tanking sales include China, Europe and North America, although virtually every territory faces the prospect of some degree of demand distortion in the coming months. Especially, like China, Rest of Asia-Pacific and North America function as the most important markets for the construction sector, supply chain disruptions and logistical challenges arising out of the virtual stalling of global trade are pointing to a grim future for this sector, at least for the next few quarters.

