MOROCCO, May 6 - Morocco will switch back to GMT+1 on Sunday, May 08, the Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform announced on Thursday.

The clock will be advanced by 60 minutes on Sunday, May 08, 2022 at 02:00 a.m., a statement from the ministry said.

This measure comes under the decree published on October 26, 2018, relating to Morocco's legal time, it added.

MAP 05 mai 2022