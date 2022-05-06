Submit Release
Yemen - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Yemen’s crumbling economy triggers MTN’s exit

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Yemen-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW
Rising poverty means that for a significant proportion of the population there is little chance of securing telecom services, and thus for telcos it is a challenge to generate revenue and secure sufficient surplus to invest in network maintenance or upgrades. As a result, mobile networks are largely based on GSM technology, which in turn has forestalled the creation of a mobile broadband sector.Faced with these various difficulties, MTN Group in November completed its exit from Yemen, on the basis that its efforts provided insufficient financial compensation.

Key developments:

  • Progress is made on the Africa-1 cable, improving Yemen’s internet bandwidth.
  • Yemen continues to face challenges including civil conflict and famine, causing disruption to economic growth and investment in telecom infrastructure.
  • MTN Yemen completes exit from Yemen with sale of shareholding to Emerald International Investment;
  • Report update includes telcos' financial and operating data to Q4 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of the pandemic on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.


Companies mentioned in this report include:


AdenNet, TeleYemen, Public Telecommunications Corporation (PTC), Yemen Mobile, Sabafon, MTN Yemen, Y Telecom, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC), DARE submarine cable consortium


Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Yemen-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW


Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au
Europe office: +44 207 097 1241
Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665

