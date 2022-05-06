Macau - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Macau experiences dramatic upheavals in its prepaid mobile segment

This is mostly down to the fact that, despite the government having liberalised the telecoms market many years ago and allowing a number of new market entrants, CTM has kept hold of last-mile connectivity to all premises. Aspiring competitors have failed, as a result, to be able to establish a decent foothold in the market.



That’s not to suggest that CTM has been anti-competitive in any way. Nor could the company be accused of taking advantage of its dominant position by neglecting the development of its fixed network and infrastructure. On the contrary, CTM has performed admirably in establishing an all-digital network with 100% fibre coverage. Fixed broadband penetration rates have reached a relatively healthy 33% and continue to grow, which is quite a remarkable result given the phenomenal success of Macau’s mobile and mobile broadband segments enjoying some of the highest penetration rates in the world.



It’s just a fact of life that whatever is left of competition in the fixed-line market in Macau will have to continue scrapping over the few remaining crumbs.



Macau’s prepaid mobile segment contracts 80% since the start of the Covid-19 crisis and the requirement to register all SIM cards.

5G mobile networks are in place but await regulatory approval to begin commercial service.

China Telecom launches a “Super SIM” with storage capacity equivalent to an SD card.

CTM selects satellite solutions provider AsiaSat to provide livestreaming of major events such as the Macau Grand Prix.



Companhia de Telecomunicações de Macau (CTM), MTel, SmarTone, 3 Macau, China Telecom, Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT), AsiaSat.







