ITFirms’ Rolls Out Top Performers in Full-Stack Development’22

UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full-stack engineers are involved in creating awesome pixel-perfect user interfaces for simple to complex front ends, and databases in the backend. They are hired based on their potential instead of their topic expertise. They have a comprehensive set of technical abilities that scale up with demand. This multi-dimensional job role enables developers to understand all layers of an application and assemble a bit of leadership to ice the cake.

Being a jack of all trades (can’t say that they don’t master it all), a full stack developer can make prototypes, switch between front and back end development based on requirements, and understand all aspects of new and upcoming technologies.

They can program client-side by JavaScript, jQuery, Angular, Vue, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, W3.CSS, ES5, HTML DOM, JSON, XML, React, Backbone.js, Ember.js, Redux, Storybook, GraphQL, Meteor.js, Grunt, and Gulp.

They can program server-side with (authentication, business logic, database management, and synchronizations with the client app) by PHP, ASP, Python, or Node; program a database by SQL, SQLite, MongoDB, C++, C#, Java, Python, Node.js, Express.js, Ruby, REST, Go, Sass, Less, Firebase.com, Parse.com, PaaS (Azure and Heroku).

ITFirms selected a list of top full-stack development companies that have implemented LAMP, LEMP, MEAN, Django, and Ruby on Rails Stacks in their applications:

1. Konstant Infosolutions

2. Falcn Lab

3. Innofied

4. Yalantis

5. Cabot Technology

6. Cleveroad

7. LeewayHertz

8. Datamatics

9. Peerbits

10. Ascendum

Writing clean code, designing user interactions, creating servers, creating databases, ensuring cross-platform compatibility, ensuring optimization, testing and maintaining responsive design, working with graphic designers, developing APIs and RESTful services, optimizing software in-line with technological advances, communicating effectively, considering security, maintenance, scalability, and more.

About ITFirms

ITFirms is an IT market research company that allows businesses in technology to optimize opportunities for market growth. They list the names of top performers in various domains periodically.

