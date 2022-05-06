India Plywood Market Report 2022-2027 | Size, Share, Top Companies, Growth and Industry Trends

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Plywood Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast FY 2022 to FY 2027”, the India plywood market reached a value of INR 195.8 Billion in FY 2021-22. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 297.2 Billion by 2027-28, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-23 to 2027-28.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Plywood is an engineered wood product made up of multiple layers of thin wood veneer, which are glued together with wood grains of adjacent layers rotated at a 90-degree angle. It offers several advantages such as reusability, flexibility, resistance to chemicals and fire, ease of installation, and increased stability under temperature and moisture changes. As a result, plywood is widely utilized in the construction sector for building floors, roofs, furniture, doors, interior walls, and external cladding.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The India plywood market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for furniture from the residential sector on account of rapid urbanization, shifting lifestyle patterns, and the increasing number of nuclear families across India. Moreover, as majority of the population prefers semi-furnished or fully furnished houses, there has been significant increase in the refurbishment and renovation of existing residential areas, which, in turn, is escalating the demand for plywood in the Indian market. This, coupled with the inflating disposable incomes and improving living standards of the working population, are positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, several key players are introducing new designs and innovative variants of furniture to increase their consumer base. Furthermore, rapidly expanding distribution networks and reduced manufacturing costs are also creating a positive market outlook across the country.

India Plywood Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India plywood market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Archid Ply

Austin Ply

Century Plywood

Duro Ply

Gattani Plywood

Green Ply

Green Panel

Kajaria Ply

Kit Ply

Merino Industries Limited

Oswin Plywood

Prestige Ply

Saburi Ply

Trojan Ply

Uni Ply

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India plywood market on the basis of sector, product type, application, consumer price, dealer price and states.

Breakup by Sector:

Organized

Unorganized

Breakup by Product Type:

Marine Ply

Commercial Ply

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Consumer Price:

Less than INR 60 per Sq. Ft.

INR 60-79 per Sq. Ft.

INR 80-94 per Sq. Ft.

INR 95-104 per Sq. Ft.

INR 105-115 per Sq. Ft.

Above INR 115 per Sq. Ft.

Breakup by Dealer Price:

Less than INR 60 per Sq. Ft.

INR 60-79 per Sq. Ft.

INR 80-94 per Sq. Ft.

INR 95-104 per Sq. Ft.

INR 105-115 per Sq. Ft.

Above INR 115 per Sq. Ft.

Breakup by States:

North India:

Delhi NCR

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir

West and Central India:

Maharashtra and Goa

Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

South India:

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Andhra Pradesh

Kerala and Lakshadweep

Karnataka

Telangana

East India:

West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Orissa

Jharkhand

Bihar

Northeastern States

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

