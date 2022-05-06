Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Demand and Global Industry Research Report, & Forecasts, 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rise in demand for network monitoring and uninterrupted network services are some key factors driving revenue growth of market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Network Performance Monitoring And Diagnostics (NPMD) Market size is expected to reach USD 7.93 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 15.8% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Industry report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market.

Robust revenue growth of the global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics (NPMD) market is attributed to emergence of new approaches to harvest network data by using sophisticated big data techniques combined with Machine Learning (ML) and cloud computing.

Technological advancements and rapid digitalization are major factors prompting enterprises to comprise several interconnected networks. Demand for higher bandwidth from enterprises is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. NPMD also help provide uninterrupted network services to customers and enables continuous availability, which is critical for uninterrupted business operations. It minimizes damage, maintains track of network security, reduces loss of productivity in an organization, secures infrastructure from cyberattacks, and addresses network issues.

Some major companies included in the global market report are Cisco Systems Inc., SolarWinds Inc., Broadcom Corporation, Ipswitch Inc., NetBrain, ManageEngine, Riverbed Technology, Inc., Paessler, LogicMonitor, and AppNeta.

Cloud-based network performance monitoring and diagnostics is gaining traction due to rapid integration of the Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), evolution of 5G networks, predictive analytics, and ML. Rising demand for highly scalable and reliable network monitoring equipment is also support market growth. In addition, need for more robust network monitoring capabilities to ensure smooth operation of mission-critical infrastructure and need to resolve downtime issues more rapidly are propelling adoption of this technology.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Android segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 as android-based network monitoring apps are designed for users who want to control outgoing and incoming traffic on their devices. This software displays information on all Internet connections, apps, and services that use Internet traffic and IP-addresses that these apps and services connect with.

Small- and medium-sized enterprises are continuously adopting network performance monitoring and diagnostics to protect their infrastructure from security threats. Rising demand for uninterrupted network services, increasing use of smart home devices, and vigorous network monitoring are factors fueling growth of this segment.

Telecommunication segment revenue is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for data connectivity. Management of these systems has become tedious in terms of functionality, infrastructure, and scope management. By using network monitoring, the telecommunication industry can keep a track of its infrastructure and detect discrepancies or hardware failures that can cause potential loss in revenue.

The U.K. is witnessing increased adoption of telecommunication and technological innovations in the telecom industry, which is fueling market revenue growth. Telecom industry is growing at a stable rate, which is boosting market growth. The U.K. is a key market in Europe for AI startups among various countries, with sufficient support from the government. Emergence of several startups in the country, which offer network performance monitoring and diagnostics software, is also contributing to market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global network performance monitoring and diagnostics market on the basis of product type, application, organization size, end use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Flow-based Technology

Device Polling Technology

Packet-based Technology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Windows

iOS

Android

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large enterprises

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Telecom Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Managed Service Providers

Network Service Providers

Enterprises

Government

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of MEA

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

