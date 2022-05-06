PHILIPPINES, May 6 - Press Release May 5, 2022 Ilocos Sur young voters prefer Leni-Kiko VIGAN, ILOCOS SUR - A new generation of thousands of young Ilocano voters on Thursday joined the "RambaKiko" rally here at the Immaculate Concepcion Minor Seminary, defying old familial political traditions by supporting the tandem of Vice-President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan. Erwin, a 23-year-old working student from Bantay, Ilocos Sur, said he used to believe that the Marcos martial era was the "Golden Age" until he began searching for the truth. "Hindi na ako naniniwala na 'Golden Age' ang martial law. Hindi ako natatakot tumindig dahil may mga kasama ako na tumindig. Ang pinaglalaban po namin ay gobyernong tapat, para umangat ang buhay ng lahat," he said. "Kung may posibilidad na mabalik ang isang Marcos sa Malacañang, sa mga nakikita ko sa Twitter yung mga BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) either mag babackout sila or lilipat sila sa India and yun naisip ko yung mga nagttrabaho sa BPO companies pwede silang matanggal or mahirapan maghanap ng trabaho," he added. A 29-year-old law student who asked not to be named said her issue with the Marcoses are the human rights violations and the huge national debt during their time." Saan napunta yun [utang]? Hulaan niyo na lang kung paano nabubuhay yung Marcoses that time. Sobrang rangya ng buhay nila samantalang yung mga Pilipino na dapat pinagsisilbihan nila ay walang-wala," she said. "Hindi ako natatakot tumindig. Nandito ako ngayon sa rally. Okay lang sa akin kahit ako lang sa family ang tumitindig. Kung babalik ang isang Marcos sa Malacañang, malulungkot ako para sa future ng Philippines. Kasi ako kaya ko naman kahit sino maging president, pero doon sa iba na walang-wala talaga, sila yung kawawang-kawawa kaya pinaglalaban natin yung nasa laylayan," she added. Pangilinan's wife "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta, together with Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano, his son Gab Valenciano, Gracenote, Ilocano singer Darren Espanto, joined the rally. "Dapat sa ganda ng Ilocos Norte at Sur lalo na yung Norte dapat parang Cebu na 'yan di ba? Sa ganda ng Vigan na heritage site dapat nasa top 5 cities na tayo pero hindi ganoon," she said. "Ninakaw!" the crowd responded. "Ipinalo natin to para sa mga nasa labas. Sumali kayo dito. Wag kayong tumayo diyan," said Cuneta-Pangilinan, referring to Marcos supporters heckling outside the venue. She also urged young people to conduct research, read history books, avoid fake news, and watch truthful documentaries. "Vote for your future...the next six years of your lives [are] on the line. This is a very smart generation. Do not give your future away because many of your forefathers got used to certain people. This election it is between God and your conscience. Never again," she urged the crowd. During Pangilinan's speech, the crowd chanted "Sigaw ng Kabtaan, Robredo-Pangilinan," demonstrating that the new generation of young and first-time voters is aware of the Marcos regime's atrocities. After witnessing the crowd's determination and zeal, Pangilinan recalled his early days as an activist during the Marcos regime. "Noong pinapakinggan ko kayo natatandaan ko nung ako ay student leader sa UP Diliman noong panahon ng diktadura. Nagmamartsa kami para sa karapatang pang-tao para tutulan ang pangungurakot sa gobyerno, ang pag-aabuso sa kapangyarihan, tutulan ang paglalapastangan sa karapatan pang-tao," said Pangilinan. "Paano natin pagkakatiwalian ang mga leader natin kung walang isang salita. Sinasabi nila na galit sila sa corruption pero ang tindi naman kumurakot. Sinasabi na mahal ang Pilipinas, pero hindi pinapakita ang pagmamahal nila dahil inuuna ang pagmamahal sa sarili," he added. Pangilinan visited the Marcos bailiwick to persuade the undecided and boost the morale of supporters. During the 2016 campaign, Robredo was advised not to go to Ilocos because there would be no support from the people. She was elected by a margin of 260,000 votes, 200,000 of which came from Ilocandia. "May mga nagsasabi sa atin mahirap diyan sa Ilocos dahil solid yan. Lalo na dito sa Ilocos Norte at Ilocos Sur. Tayo po kahit saan may boto pupunta tayo. Dahil lahat ng boto mahalaga. Lahat ng lugar mahalaga. Bawat kilos mahalaga. Bawat suporta ay mahalaga. Every vote is precious. Every effort to win this campaign is precious. Kaya nanrito tayo. Hindi tayo pumayag na hindi pumunta dito," he said. Pangilinan won in Ilocos Sur during the 2001, 2007 and 2016 senatorial elections. The Commission on Elections has recorded over four million first-time voters belonging to the 18 to 21 age group.