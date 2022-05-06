Tigertail Pictures Expands with a New Office in Tampa, FL

Tian Liu, Founder of Tigertail Pictures

The visual advertising agency founded by award-winning producer Tian Liu finds a second home in Florida

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tigertail Pictures – the creative agency and production house founded by “Eye of the Tiger” Tian Liu – is excited to announce that its business is scaling with a new office now open in Tampa, Florida.

Based in California and now Florida, the brand photography and videography specialists at Tigertail Pictures are looking forward to collaborating with clients on the east coast and translating their ideas through the camera lens.

Tigertail’s founder Tian Liu has had an eclectic career prior to starting the company in 2019. Liu, who has graduated from Harvard Business School in Executive Education and the New York Film Academy’s MFA Cinematography program, previously worked as a photojournalist for the China News Agency. Her work has been on the covers of Vogue, GQ, and Forbes and her subjects have included Maye Musk, Gal Gadot, Zhang Junning. Now at the wheel of Tigertail, with offices in the USA and Beijing, Liu serves Western and Chinese clients alike with passion and commitment to delivering excellent content.

To learn more about Tigertail Pictures, click here.