Bridgetown Music Therapy Boosts Aging Minds with Online Program

After Covid-19 prompted the switch to an online format, Bridgetown Music Therapy continues using music to touch the lives of seniors.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridgetown Music Therapy – the organization dedicated to helping people living with dementia, disease, disability, or a lack of social connection – is proud to offer online access to its weekly video classes and library of previous sessions that can stimulate memory, reduce stress, and spark joy through the power of music.

At the onset of the pandemic, Bridgetown’s team of therapists was no longer able to deliver sessions in homes and care facilities - even at a time when Covid-19 was amplifying loneliness and other limitations associated with aging.

However, along with these challenges came opportunities. Transitioning to an online service has unveiled a host of advantages including cost savings for care homes and individuals, with membership now only $99 per month - a quarter of the cost of in-person therapy. Additionally, the online sessions can be accessed nationwide and 24/7, according to each member’s own schedule.

“Our residents are absolutely loving the music therapy videos so far! One resident especially connected to the music and was so happy at the chance to sing again. I got a little emotional watching her; she hasn’t lit up like that in months.” Laura, programs supervisor at the Canfield Place assisted living facility, recognizes one of the many lives that Bridgetown Music Therapy has touched through its online program that incorporates singing, movement, and relaxation.

