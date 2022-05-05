Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (May 5 - 11, 2022)

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 resurfacing from MM 333.5 to the Roane County line (MM 340.4) including SR-299 interchanges: Nightly lane closures will continue Sunday through Thursday from 7:00 PM – 6:00 AM eastbound and westbound while milling and paving operations are ongoing.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNV315]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): Construction signs and erosion control measures have been installed. The contractor continues grading activities which will include embankment fill, storm drain installation, and placement of graded solid rock. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Utility relocations for gas, water, sewer, and electric are in progress. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of reduced speed zones.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Crossville/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Permitted Work eastbound from MM 319.5 to MM 319.7: The Buc-ee's contractor continues to work along the I-40 EB off-ramp at MM 319.5 to MM319.7 behind concrete barrier rails. The off-ramp lane width has decreased slightly. Traffic should use caution when using this off-ramp.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Permitted Work eastbound from MM 319.7 to MM 319.5: The Buc-ee's contractor continues to work along the I-40 WB off-ramp at MM 319.7 to MM 319.5 behind concrete barrier rails. Lane width is reduced, and traffic should use caution when using the off-ramp.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-298 (GENESIS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 10.26 to LM 13.74: Mobile lane closures along SR-298 between Potato Farm Road and Roy Taylor Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/10/22 through 05/13/22 from 8 am – 3 pm. [2021-801]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Interstate Drive is closed from Stout Drive to Genesis Road. The detour is posted with temporary traffic signals at the intersection of Woodlawn Road and Genesis Road. Grade work and utility relocation activities for water and sewer are in progress. Construction activities are also in progress for the adjoining Buc-ee's project. Activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive and Genesis Road as well as short term closures of City streets. The right lane of south bound Genesis Road will be closed from Interstate Drive to north of Woodlawn Road. Crews will be working along Genesis Road installing storm drainage.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNV010]

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will be continuing work on the bridge repair located on SR 28 at LM 30.50 in Cumberland County. The contractor also will be continuing work clearing along the new alignment. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Moore/CNV300]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues roadside grading operations, installing erosion control measures, and water, gas, and electric line relocation. This will result in intermittent lane closures. Blasting operations may also result in brief road closures. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Twin K Construction/James/CNV012]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb County line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): There is a new traffic pattern between LM 24.4 in Warren County through LM 1.0 in Dekalb County. There is a detour in place for Sink Creek Road. Motorists should follow posted signs in the area. The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, paving operations, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. The contractor will utilize flagging operations throughout the project for grading operations. Traffic is shifted onto the detour between SR-288 and Old Blue Springs Road for the contractor to complete grade work in the area. Traffic shifts in Smithville will remain from South College Street to the end of project to allow contractor to complete work. Motorists should use caution through the area while flaggers are present to direct traffic. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorists should use caution in this area

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-85 slide repair project: SR-85 in Fentress County at the 6.4 MM is reduced to one lane and is controlled by traffic lights. The contractor began work on this project on 04/18/22.

[TDOT/Maint - Crossville/MAINT]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 (HILHAM HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 4.52 to LM 3.2: Mobile lane closures along SR-85 between Old Standing Stone Road and Jerry Bilbrey Lane. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/17/22 through 06/10/22 from 9 AM and 2 PM. [2021-457]

OVERTON AND PUTNAM COUNTY SR-84 resurfacing (microsurfacing) from the Putnam County line (LM 0) to SR-85 (LM 14.8), including bridge expansion joint repair, and the resurfacing (microsurfacing) on SR-84 from near Poplar Street (LM 9.8) to the Overton County line (LM 13.4): Contractor is scheduled to be on site 05/06/22 installing construction signs. Once construction signs are installed, the contractor will begin resurfacing operations on SR 84. During this work, the contractor will close down one lane of traffic and will have flaggers and temporary traffic control devices to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop as they approach the work zone.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Moore/CNW033]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities including installation of barrier rail. Utility relocations for gas are in progress. Motorists shall use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 TDOT Maintenance both directions from MM 267.3 to MM 304.3: TDOT will be patching potholes using a mobile operation Thursday, 05/05/22, between 8 AM and 4 PM.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (BURGESS FALLS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.25 to LM 5.57: Shoulder and single lane closures from Cane Creek Road to the intersection of Cookeville Boatdock Road and Burgess Falls Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/17/22 through 05/17/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-771]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-164 (S. Chestnut St) at LM 0.3 and SR-84 (S. Holly St) at LM 9.7 railroad crossing improvements: Contractor will be on site continuing work installing signal footers and preparing to run underground conduit and wire as needed. Intermittent lane closures are possible during this work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Stansell Electric Company, Inc./Moore/CNV072]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) construction at the intersection of SR-56 (LM 11.6) in Baxter: The contractor will be on site beginning Phase 1 construction. During this work, the turning lane from SR 56 onto SR-24 (US-70N) will be closed. Motorists will be allowed to make the right turn from the four-way intersection. The turning lane from SR-56 to 1st Avenue will also be closed; motorists will be allowed to make the right turn from SR 56 southbound. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and to watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNV098]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) slide repair near LM 30.1: The contractor will be installing permanent pavement markings. One lane in each direction is now open to traffic and temporary traffic signals have been removed. Daily temporary lane closures will still be present as the contractor continues work. Be aware of the new traffic pattern and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU359]

WHITE COUNTY SR-111 (SPENCER HWY.) TDOT Bridge Maintenance both directions at LM 6.95: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be performing routine deck patching maintenance Tuesday, May 10th, on SR-111 over SR-1, (US-70S), beginning at 9 AM. Traffic will be affected with traffic control in place.

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-101 Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 9.44: Mobile lane closures along SR-101 between intersection of SR-30 / SR-101 and ending at intersection of SR-101 / Brewer Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, and flaggers will be present, 02/03/22 through 06/25/2022 from 9 AM and 2:30 PM. [2021-358]

CANNON AND WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair and paving from east of Lincoln Lane (LM 11) in Cannon County to Robinson Road (LM 9.4) in Warren County: The contractor will be doing sweeping periodically through the work zone. Daily lane closures and flagging operations are being utilized. Motorists should use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers.

[American Pavements, Inc./Harris/CNV075]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) at SR-55 (McMinnville Highway) intersection improvements in Manchester (LM 14.7): Substantial work complete. Possible intermittent lane closures to support punch list items. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNU006]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-127 bridge construction over Bradley Creek (LM 4.7): Construction work on this project will continue this week. SR-127 at MM 4.66 will be closed until 09/30/2022 to support bridge construction work over Bradley Creek. A detour route will be provided via Prairie Plains Road and Miller Crossroads Road during construction work, signs and message boards are in place to show the detour route. Motorists should be alert to the new traffic pattern and encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV303]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) repair of bridge over Blue Spring Creek (LM 21.0): Construction work on this project will continue. The roadway will be reduced to one lane and control with traffic signal. One lane will be open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads, the maximum lane width is 12’. Motorists should be alert to a new traffic pattern and encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Hussein/CNV145]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-433 (VETERANS MEMORIAL DR.) Utility Work both directions from LM 7 to LM 8: THP assisted rolling roadblock between Holders Cove Rd and Oak Grove Road. Message board and signage will be present. Motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment, reduce speed and be prepared to stop. 5/5/22 between 8:45 am and 9:15 am, with a rain date of 5/10/22. [2021-532]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (US-41) intersection improvement at University Avenue (LM 27.9): Project activity will continue daily. The roadway will be reduced from 4-lanes to 2-lanes. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV062]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) miscellaneous safety improvements at the intersection of SR-50 (LM 1.4): Project activity will begin daily with various roadway construction activities being performed. Lane shifts at the intersection of SR2 and SR50 for passing through traffic. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Hussein/CNW082]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 7.2 to LM 7.4: traffic is reduced to one lane with traffic signals in place, as plans for repair of slide are being considered.

[TDOT/Maint - Dunlap/MAINT]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 slide repair between LM 26.3 and LM 26.6: The road will remain one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal while contractor completes slide repairs in the area. Paving operations will be on-going, and flaggers may be present. Motorists should use caution in the area.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Harris/CNU355]

MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0. On Thursday 05/05/22 the contractor will be blasting rock on I-24 WB at MM 136.0 and MM 137.0. This work will require a rolling roadblock to slow traffic down long enough to blast the rock and clean up the road. The roadblock and blasting will begin at 02:00 PM CT and only last as long as it takes to clear the road. Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck mounted attenuator w/ message board will be on site during this work. The other remaining works sites will remain open. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNV912]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 27.9 to construct a new bridge. On Wednesday 05/11/22 the contractor will be closing down the EB lane, turning on traffic signals to control traffic, and setting up barrier wall for the first phase of traffic control. Please use caution when driving through the area.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Voiles/CNV307]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-28 (HWY. 28) Utility Work both directions from LM 1.73 to LM 2.98: Mobile lane closures along SR-28 between Stove Cave Road and Frank Tate Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/24/22 through 06/01/22 from 9:30 am 2:30 pm. [2022-128]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 (HWY. 8) Utility Work both directions from LM 23.32 to LM 24.15: Mobile lane closures along SR-8 between Dennis Road and McCarver Loop Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 04/07/22 through 06/30/22 from 9:00 am – 2:30 pm. [2022-172]

VANBUREN COUNTY SR-30 (STATE HWY. 30) TDOT Contractor both directions at LM 15.7: SR-30 is reduced to one lane at mile 15.5 to 15.6 between Spencer and Pikeville because of slide repair work. Traffic Signals are in place.

[GeoStabilization International, LLC /Maint - Dunlap/MAINT]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will be performing earthmoving operations and removal of structures. Crews will also be working on foundations for a new bridge over Candies Creek. Brief, intermittent lane closures are possible on SR-60 during daylight hours as this work occurs. Motorists should expect daily lane closures Monday through Friday 9 AM to 3:30 PM at Georgetown Rd (SR-60) and Villa Drive to support the installation of a new gas line. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone, watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control and for trucks entering/leaving the highway. Speed limit through work zone will be reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Wagner/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (HARRISON PK.) TDOT Maintenance both directions at LM 6.4: TDOT maintenance forces will have daily lane closures on SR-312 in Bradley county at LM 6.4 beginning 5/5/22 Monday through Thursday to repair a retaining wall. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Exit 33 (SR-308, Lauderdale Highway) bridge work and ramp upgrades: There are lane shifts in both the Southbound and Northbound lanes from MM 31 to MM 33. The lanes will be reduced to two 11-foot lanes in both directions as work goes on this project. On Monday (May 9) through Wednesday (May 11th) from 7PM-6 AM there will be 1 lane closed on I75 starting with the Northbound lanes and then the Southbound lanes.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNV124]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (HARRISON PK.) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 3.1 to LM 3.2: During this reporting period, TDOT maintenance crews will have intermittent lane closures Monday through Thursday 8 AM to 5 PM to perform work on a new storm drainpipe. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[TDOT/Maint - Benton/MAINT]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. Starting on 05/09/2022, the contractor will be closing the US-27 NB On-Ramp at William St. until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. On Thursday and Friday (May 5th and 6th) from 9 AM- 3 PM, there will be 1 lane closed in both directions on Broad St. as the contractor works on grading the median area on Broad St.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNU011]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 concrete repair from MM 6.6 to MM 12.8: During this reporting period, there will be lane closures on I75 Southbound from 9 PM-6 AM starting at MM 12.6 to MM 6.6. Once they get finish with the Southbound lane, they will start on Wednesday May 11th with lane closures in the Northbound lanes on this project. The contractor will start having weekend closures on I75 Southbound starting at MM12.6 to MM6.6 on May 6th starting at 9 PM and opening up no later than 6 AM Monday May 9th. During this weekend closure there will be 3 inside lanes closed, with 1 lane of traffic in lane #4 and another lane of traffic using the shoulder as the contractor will be removing certain sections of the concrete roadway and then pouring it back. There will be 2 lanes of traffic opened during this operation this weekend During this operation, it is recommended that the motoring public find alternate routes in this area because there will be a possibility of long waits as this work is going on. This is the start of weekly weekend closures on this project that will be done for the next 2 months.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Curtis/CNW046]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (GLASS ST.) Utility Work northbound at LM 6.25: Shoulder closure between Awtry Street and Campbell Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be aware of personnel. If possible, recommend motorists to find an alternate route. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/28/22 through 05/11/22 from 9 am – 3 pm. [2022-071]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (E. 23RD ST.) Utility Work westbound from LM 8.85 to LM 8.84: Shoulder and single lane closures between Commerce Street and Gifford Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 05/02/22 through 05/11/22 from 9 am – 3 pm. [2020-557]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 22.01 to LM 22.2: Shoulder and single lane closures between Fairmount Road and Dowler Lane. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/15/22 through 06/01/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-636]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 05/05/22, 05/06/22, 05/09/22, 05/10/22, and 05/11/22 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. A portion of Tucker Road has been closed from Spalding Drive to 5400 Tucker Road to allow for grading and utility operations. Flagging will be required on Spalding Drive for utility and storm drainage installation.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (Amnicola Highway) bridge repair over SR-153: Contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the Amnicola (SR-319) bridge over SR-153. During this project, SR-319 will have lane closures in place. During repair operations at least one lane of traffic shall remain open in both directions. Bridge repair over 153 will be performed between 6am & 6pm. Nightly lane closures will begin May 9th, 2022, to perform overhead operations; one lane will remain open in both directions and at times traffic will be traveling through the gore area. Motorists are advised to use caution in this vicinity and remain aware of construction activities.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV053]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be performing operations at the intersection connecting the S.I.A. route, Ferdinand Piech Way, & Volkswagen Dr. The new 4-way signalized intersection has begun operation & traffic has been shifted to the new alignment. Ferdinand Piech Way will still be closed to through traffic. Traveling public should be cautious of the new traffic pattern in effect including a lowered speed limit. The traveling public should also be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles & staff on and around the jobsite and the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-310 bridge repair over Conasauga Creek (LM 4.4): During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on placing new asphalt overlays on the bridge. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and obey all traffic signals and related signage.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Wagner/CNV301]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-304 repair of bridge over Big Sewee Creek (LM 4.8): Contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the SR-304 bridge over Big Sewee Creek. During this project, SR-304 will have lane closures with 10ft width restrictions. A detour will be in place redirecting SR-304 truck traffic onto Watts Bar Hwy & SR-58. During repair operations, only one lane of traffic shall remain open for local traffic. A temporary traffic signal shall be in place to direct traffic thru the construction zone.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV305]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on final grading operations for new bridge approaches. Intermittent lane closures are possible on US-64 (SR-40) Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5:30 PM to allow for moving equipment and placement of new asphalt. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Wagner/DB1802]

RHEA COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: Construction activity at the Nokian Tyres SIA project continues just North of Dayton, TN. The traveling public should be alert to construction vehicles entering and exiting the site. SR-29 traffic has been moved back in its normal traffic pattern.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Curtis/CNU014]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be maintained at all times.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNV112]

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: During the daytime the contractor will be setting up a shoulder closures at various locations in Putnam County on I-40 and SR-24. The contractor will be installing new signs. A truck mounted attenuator will be on site during these closures.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNV194]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNV272]

REGION 2 The random on-call pavement marking on various interstate and state routes: Contractor will be performing mobile operations to retrace pavement markings on various routes throughout Meigs, McMinn, Bradley, Hamilton, Marion, Coffee, and Polk Counties. Motorists should expect temporary traffic stoppages and be alert of construction personnel when traveling through the work zone.

[Reynolds Sealing and Striping, Inc./James/CNV036]

REGION 2 The sweeping and drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Curtis/CNV302]

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.

