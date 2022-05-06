Tappan, NY ~ Field of Honor® 2022
This Memorial Day in Tappan, NY the Stars & Stripes will remind us of who we are as people.
Honoring someone with a flag is probably the highest honor you can bestow on anyone.”TAPPAN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Location:
— Unknown
May 14th – June 18th 2022
Tappan Reformed Church – “Tappan Green”
32 Old Tappan Road, Tappan, NY 10983
Opening Ceremony will be Saturday May 14th at 2 PM
Each year the Carl A. Schelin Post 1271 of Tappan, NY in partnership with the Volunteer Fire Association of Tappan, and the Tappan Reformed Church recognize our fallen veterans and active servicemen and women by hosting a Memorial Day parade through town. The parade commences at the Masonic Hall on Western Highway and concludes at the Tappan Triangle in front of the Tappan Reformed Church.
This year, this partnership has expanded with the support of the Colonial Flag Foundation® and the Field of Honor® by creating an awe-inspiring panorama. United States flags will fly in a solemn formation at the Manse Lawn field during May and June of 2022. We expect over 300 flags to produce a stirring display which will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor individuals currently serving in our active-duty military, fallen servicemen and women, first responders, veterans, hometown heroes, frontline workers, 9/11 victims and COVID-19 victims. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.
The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as people. Americans become stronger by meeting the challenges of history and overcoming hardships. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.
This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by providing a corporate sponsor, sponsoring a flag, or making a donation. Please visit our website to learn more about this event at www.healingfield.org/event/tappanny22.
Thank you in advance for your support.
Benefiting Charities:
Carl A Schelin Post 1271
Hosted By:
Volunteer Fire Association of Tappan
Local Organizing Committee:
Mike Holihan
Field of Honor®
Committee Chairman
Volunteer Fire Association of Tappan
Walter Jackson
Field of Honor®
Co-Chairman
Carl A. Schelin Post 1271
Pastor Donald Hoover
Field of Honor®
Co-Chairman
Tappan Reformed Church
The Healing Field® & Field of Honor® Flag Displays are programs of the Colonial Flag Foundation | www.healingfield.org
Michael Holihan
Volunteer Fire Association of Tappan
+1 914-346-7762
mholihan@tappanfire.com
