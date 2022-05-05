(Subscription required) A State Bar commission is meeting Thursday to discuss whether to recommend to the State Supreme Court a way for lawyers to be licensed without taking an exam, signaling a possible end to the testing requirement in California.
You just read:
State Bar will discuss plan to offer license without exam
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.