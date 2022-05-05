VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Using World Password Day to Focus on Online Safety
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “World Password Day is a great reminder to be proactive in managing your online security through the creation of strong passwords. For more tips to help better protect your online accounts check out the tips in our latest Consumer Alert.”
Attorney General Moody is issuing new tips to help Floridians create strong passwords and store existing passwords, including:
- Use a password generator to create sophisticated passwords;
- Utilize trustworthy multifactor authentication sites, as described in this Consumer Alert;
- Keep an encrypted log of passwords;
- Never use personal information or real words in a password since hackers use malicious programs that can process every word in a dictionary to crack passwords;
- Don’t share passwords between friends and family members, as it adds more chances of a password being leaked; and
- When changing compromised passwords, do more than minor tweaks to a password since recycled passwords with small tweaks are the easiest to hack.
The Attorney General’s Office also has a Scams at a Glance: Identity Theft resource for consumers. This brochure provides warning signs for identity theft, additional ways to guard private information and steps to recover from identity theft.
To access the Scams at a Glance webpage for more content related to common scams, click here.
The Florida Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division issues Consumer Alerts to inform Floridians of emerging scams, new methods used to commit fraud, increased reports of common scams, or any other deceptive practice. Consumer Alerts are designed to notify Floridians about scams and available refunds in an effort to prevent financial losses or other harm caused by deceptive practices. Anyone encountering a scam should report the incident to the Florida Attorney General's Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.