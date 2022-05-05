Military Embedded Systems Market to Garner US$ 3.6 Bn by 2032 at 8.1% CAGR, Says FMI
EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the analysis of FMI, the military embedded systems market was valued at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2022 and is predicted to reach US$ 3.6 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%.
The demand for military embedded systems is driven by an increase in the use of multi-core technology, an increase in demand for commercial off-the-shelf hardware, and an increase in the deployment of electronic warfare systems.
The high cost of military embedded systems, on the other hand, is restricting the expansion of the military embedded systems market. The sales of military embedded systems are predicted to grow as cloud computing, network-centric warfare systems, and wireless technologies open up new doors in the sector.
The demand for military embedded systems is rising as multi-core technology enables designers to adapt to future hardware requirements while staying under budget limits. Due to the widespread usage of multi-core technology in electronic warfare systems, the sales of military embedded systems are predicted to grow.
Furthermore, due to the increased military embedded systems market, the military embedded systems market is expected to rise rapidly during the forecast period. In addition, the defense sector has recently seen a surge in demand for cloud computing technology.
The rise in portable devices with embedded systems, technological advancements, electronic warfare, network-centric warfare, and wireless technologies will all contribute to increased demand for military embedded systems in the coming years. Every country is now attempting to strengthen its defense and military by incorporating sophisticated technologies, which will play a significant role in the growth of the global military embedded systems market revenue.
In 2019, the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory granted Abaco Systems Inc. (an open architecture and electronic system manufacturing business based in Alabama, U.S.) a contract of 24 million dollars for the development of a high-performance embedded system for electronic warfare.
Electronic jamming capabilities will be provided by an embedded electronic warfare system. The demand for military embedded systems will be driven by such embedded computer system R&D to develop electronic warfare capabilities.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14588
KEY TAKEAWAYS:
•From 2022 to 2032, the blade server segment is expected to lead the military embedded systems market in terms of server architecture. Due to the increasing deployment of modern blade servers, this sector is projected to lead the military embedded systems market.
•According to the platform, the land segment is predicted to lead the industry with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
•With a CAGR of 7.8%, the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) segment are predicted to lead the military embedded systems market in terms of application.
•The U.S. is predicted to lead the military embedded systems market with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Increased investments in defense equipment and fighting capabilities, as well as the installation of network-centric infrastructure, are likely to propel market growth in the U.S.
•The United States and Canada are the two largest countries in this region, with the United States leading the military embedded systems market in North America. The United States is a technologically advanced country with enormous potential for military electronics investment. North America is the primary distribution center for technologically advanced applications. The United States is a technologically advanced country with large investment potential in embedded system technologies. Market expansion in this region was aided by increased investments in next-generation communication technology and integrated warfare capabilities.
Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14588
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:
Some of the key players in the military embedded systems market profiled in the study are Mercury Systems, Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Advantech Co., Ltd., SMART Embedded Computing, and Kontron AG.
Recent Developments
•Abaco Systems introduced its new 3U CompactPCI Rugged Single Board Computer in April 2020, which is designed for a wide range of demanding applications in defense, aerospace, industrial, and commercial areas where rugged reliability in hostile environments is critical.
•Kontron AG added a new VX305H-40G 3U OpenVPX single board computer module to its modular open systems architecture product line in February 2020.
•Kontron AG inked a distribution deal with Mouser Electronics in February 2020 for its computer-on-modules (COMs), which include COM Express modules based on Intel Atom E3900 series, Pentium processor N4200, and Celeron processor N3350 processors.
•Elma Electronic (Switzerland) and Curtiss-(U.S.) Wright's defense solutions division collaborated in January 2019 to improve a 3U OpenVPX convergence development platform for the C4ISR CMOSS.
•Mercury Systems, Inc. invested USD 15 million in October 2019 to grow its custom microelectronics business, providing the U.S. Department of Defense with cutting-edge commercial silicon technology (DoD).
Order a Complete Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14588
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Contact:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/military-embedded-systems-market
Ankush Nikam
The demand for military embedded systems is driven by an increase in the use of multi-core technology, an increase in demand for commercial off-the-shelf hardware, and an increase in the deployment of electronic warfare systems.
The high cost of military embedded systems, on the other hand, is restricting the expansion of the military embedded systems market. The sales of military embedded systems are predicted to grow as cloud computing, network-centric warfare systems, and wireless technologies open up new doors in the sector.
The demand for military embedded systems is rising as multi-core technology enables designers to adapt to future hardware requirements while staying under budget limits. Due to the widespread usage of multi-core technology in electronic warfare systems, the sales of military embedded systems are predicted to grow.
Furthermore, due to the increased military embedded systems market, the military embedded systems market is expected to rise rapidly during the forecast period. In addition, the defense sector has recently seen a surge in demand for cloud computing technology.
The rise in portable devices with embedded systems, technological advancements, electronic warfare, network-centric warfare, and wireless technologies will all contribute to increased demand for military embedded systems in the coming years. Every country is now attempting to strengthen its defense and military by incorporating sophisticated technologies, which will play a significant role in the growth of the global military embedded systems market revenue.
In 2019, the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory granted Abaco Systems Inc. (an open architecture and electronic system manufacturing business based in Alabama, U.S.) a contract of 24 million dollars for the development of a high-performance embedded system for electronic warfare.
Electronic jamming capabilities will be provided by an embedded electronic warfare system. The demand for military embedded systems will be driven by such embedded computer system R&D to develop electronic warfare capabilities.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14588
KEY TAKEAWAYS:
•From 2022 to 2032, the blade server segment is expected to lead the military embedded systems market in terms of server architecture. Due to the increasing deployment of modern blade servers, this sector is projected to lead the military embedded systems market.
•According to the platform, the land segment is predicted to lead the industry with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
•With a CAGR of 7.8%, the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) segment are predicted to lead the military embedded systems market in terms of application.
•The U.S. is predicted to lead the military embedded systems market with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Increased investments in defense equipment and fighting capabilities, as well as the installation of network-centric infrastructure, are likely to propel market growth in the U.S.
•The United States and Canada are the two largest countries in this region, with the United States leading the military embedded systems market in North America. The United States is a technologically advanced country with enormous potential for military electronics investment. North America is the primary distribution center for technologically advanced applications. The United States is a technologically advanced country with large investment potential in embedded system technologies. Market expansion in this region was aided by increased investments in next-generation communication technology and integrated warfare capabilities.
Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14588
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:
Some of the key players in the military embedded systems market profiled in the study are Mercury Systems, Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Advantech Co., Ltd., SMART Embedded Computing, and Kontron AG.
Recent Developments
•Abaco Systems introduced its new 3U CompactPCI Rugged Single Board Computer in April 2020, which is designed for a wide range of demanding applications in defense, aerospace, industrial, and commercial areas where rugged reliability in hostile environments is critical.
•Kontron AG added a new VX305H-40G 3U OpenVPX single board computer module to its modular open systems architecture product line in February 2020.
•Kontron AG inked a distribution deal with Mouser Electronics in February 2020 for its computer-on-modules (COMs), which include COM Express modules based on Intel Atom E3900 series, Pentium processor N4200, and Celeron processor N3350 processors.
•Elma Electronic (Switzerland) and Curtiss-(U.S.) Wright's defense solutions division collaborated in January 2019 to improve a 3U OpenVPX convergence development platform for the C4ISR CMOSS.
•Mercury Systems, Inc. invested USD 15 million in October 2019 to grow its custom microelectronics business, providing the U.S. Department of Defense with cutting-edge commercial silicon technology (DoD).
Order a Complete Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14588
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Contact:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/military-embedded-systems-market
Ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 9096684197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn