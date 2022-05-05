FOOTAGE AVAILABLE: Governor Cooper Visits Barber Shop in Asheville to Highlight Phase Two of Business Recovery Grants, Encourages Eligible Businesses to Apply

NORTH CAROLINA, May 5 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) Secretary Ronald Penny visited Legends Barber and Beauty Shop in Asheville to highlight the opening of Phase Two of the Business Recovery Grant program and encourage all eligible businesses to apply for support. The Governor and Secretary Penny were joined by the Asheville Chamber of Commerce and Mountain BizWorks.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our state’s economy, and we know they were hit hard during the pandemic,” Governor Cooper said. “We encourage eligible businesses to apply for these grants to get the support they still may need to fully recover.”

“Getting the word out about Phase 2 of the Business Recovery Grant Program is a priority. Our goal is to make sure eligible North Carolina businesses in all industries that were impacted by the pandemic know about this opportunity and apply for the grant funds," said Secretary Penny. "These funds were made available for them and we want to do everything we can to make sure they know about the program and apply.”

“It has been difficult as a business owner. During and after COVID, it was very devastating especially in the beginning. Having to close up my business for 3 months, with no idea of how I was going to survive, and we are still dealing with the fears and reality of COVID that still affects our business today,” said Darryl Cannady, Owner of Legends Barber and Beauty Shop. “We are sincerely grateful to the Governor’s office and state lawmakers for providing the funds and quickly implementing this program to help small businesses.”

“Western North Carolina’s business community is resilient and is continuing to make significant strides in facing pandemic-related challenges, aided by the Business Recovery Grants,” said Kit Cramer, President and CEO of Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce. “We’d like to thank the Governor for once again highlighting that resiliency and remind business owners that they may be eligible for the latest round of Business Recovery Grants.”

“There are several small business sectors that are still struggling to recover from the pandemic,” said Kareen Boncales, Director of Entrepreneurship at Mountain BizWorks. “That's why it's so important that Phase 2 of the Business Recovery Grants has been broadened to reach more business types, and we strongly encourage impacted small business owners to apply for this timely relief program.”

In May 2022, the NCDOR launched Phase 2 of the Business Recovery Grant (BRG) Program. The program provides a payment to eligible North Carolina businesses that experienced a significant economic loss due to the pandemic. Eligibility has been expanded to include businesses not eligible in the first round of grants, including: barbershops, cosmetology businesses, gyms and more businesses. The application for Phase 2 is open now through June 1, 2022.

Governor Cooper has proclaimed May 1 - 7, 2022 as Small Business Week to celebrate America’s entrepreneurs and the impact of small businesses on North Carolina’s economy. During his visit, the Governor also dined at Twisted Laurel in downtown Asheville and met the owners of the restaurant to celebrate Small Business Week.

Legends Barber and Beauty Shop is a multicultural, family-oriented unisex barbershop in Asheville. The barber shop has been open and serving the community for 7 years.

Mountain BizWorks is a U.S. Treasury non-profit that creates economic opportunity for the people in the mountains and foothills of North Carolina. They are focused on helping small businesses start, grow and create jobs through loans, classes and coaching.

The Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce has connected economic entities in the Asheville community for over 120 years. Currently over 1,700 members contribute to economic development and research, business education, marketing opportunities and advocacy.

