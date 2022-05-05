Ellie Mental Health Releases Guide on The Signs of Burnout
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellie Mental Health has released a guide on signs of burnout and ways for people to recover and avoid it in the future. Many people try to accomplish too many tasks within a short time frame and become exhausted and feel like they’ve hit a wall.
In Indeed’s 2021 Employee Burnout Report, 52% of survey respondents claimed they had experienced burnout in the previous year. This was a jump compared to the 43% of participants that took the survey before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Workplace stress is one of the most common causes of burnout as people feel a significant, consistent amount of responsibility. Burnout can be overwhelming for many, and they feel unmotivated, detached, and empty.
Some common signs of burnout to look for can include:
1. Not getting out of bed in the morning.
2. Not sleeping at night.
3. Feeling irritable all the time.
4. Not focusing or staying productive.
5. Beginning to hate the job, even if they’ve loved it.
6. Feeling like a failure.
7. Avoiding people.
8. Can’t get the creative juices flowing.
9. Getting headaches or muscle pain.
10. Having a low appetite and may unintentionally lose weight.
The hustle culture can feel overwhelming and toxic to people’s mental health. They feel they always have to accomplish something and progress through life and work.
To recover from burnout and prevent it from coming back will take more than just someone taking a rest. They should consider also:
• Talking it out
• Identifying the root cause
• Setting firm boundaries
• Checking in on themselves often
• Rediscovering their hobbies
If someone has feelings of burnout, they should consider seeing a therapist. They can get help with identifying the root cause of their burnout and work through effective ways to minimize stress and find a healthy life balance.
Ellie Mental Health is a firm believer in taking the time to better people’s mental health as it will improve their overall well-being. If someone struggles with their mental health and feels burnout, they should consider contacting Ellie Mental Health on their website.
Lindsey Taylor
Lindsey Taylor
