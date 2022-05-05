Something Cool and Fun: Apply for Superintendent’s Student Cabinet

BISMARCK, N.D., May 3, 2022 – State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is asking North Dakota students to apply for the Superintendent’s Student Cabinet, a group of young people who give Baesler their ideas and opinions about improving K-12 education.

Cabinet positions are open for students in grades 3-12 from North Dakota public and nonpublic schools. Members are chosen to serve for 18 months, with terms beginning July 1. The present Cabinet has 23 members. It includes students with diverse cultures, perspectives, and backgrounds, from different school sizes and geographic regions within North Dakota.

The Student Cabinet’s application form is posted on the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction’s website. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, June 3. The application includes several questions, including what the applicant sees as challenges that face students, and what the state superintendent should know about their school.

The Cabinet normally meets at the state Capitol every three months. Its members decide each meeting’s agenda and what topics they focus upon. The Cabinet has inspired and influenced bills in the North Dakota Legislature, including measures about bullying, early childhood education, and the availability of advanced classes.

“The Superintendent’s Student Cabinet gives our students a prominent role in improving education for all of their peers across the state,” Baesler said. “It offers opportunities for students to build their skills at leadership, team building, public speaking, and decision making.”

“The student voice is crucial to the success of our North Dakota schools,” Baesler said. “As a former teacher, principal, and school board member, I believe no one gives better advice about school improvement than our students.”

Additional information about the Superintendent’s Student Cabinet is available on the Department of Public Instruction’s website.