TRUTH-SEEKER SHARES HER DAILY REVELATIONS FROM GOD

I AM with You

Karen J Chisholm presents her daily quiet time with the Lord in her latest book “I AM with You”

ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love truly works in mysterious ways, and such is true enough for Karen J Chisholm, author of “I AM with You” as she pens her daily morning interactions with the Lord, where she often receives revelations that she believes she must share with the world.

Aside from being a writer and a sought-after speaker in Houston, Ms. Chisholm is also active in music. In fact, she is a gifted pianist, singer, and songwriter. She has written over a hundred original songs and published twelve of those songs on the CD “I Delight in You” which can be heard currently on YouTube.

Very recently she republished her book “I AM with You” Poems Inspired by God, a collection of God’s daily revelations to her during her quiet morning times with Him. It is a short read, of 93 pages, but guarantees that anyone can receive something from it.

In “I AM with You,” Chisholm shares how she has whined at God at times and how amazed she always is whenever she “hears” Him speaking to her.

The book is a gift from God that can also be gifted to friends, family, and even strangers. It is the perfect short read that is packed with wisdom, courage, encouragement, and, of course, God’s love.

“I AM with You” is available in different formats on Amazon.com along with her other two books, “Tough as Nails,” and “Voices, ” all of them “inspired by God.”

For more information about Karen J Chisholm, visit her website at https://www.karenjchisholm.com/.



