ICIS Shortlists Amphi™ M Biosurfactant Ingredient as Innovation Finalist for the Surfactants Awards

ICIS Shortlists Amphi™ M Biosurfactant Ingredient as Innovation Finalist for the Surfactants Awards

ICIS Shortlists Amphi™ M Biosurfactant Ingredient as Innovation Finalist for the Surfactants Awards

Nick and Lee of the Locus PI Team working in the lab

Nick and Lee of the Locus PI Team working in the lab

Locus PI Team

Locus PI Team

100% biobased sophorolipid from Locus Performance Ingredients recognized for advancing formulation

We enable formulators to leverage the unique multifunctional properties of our microbial biosurfactants to ensure premium performance and sustainability advantages in formulation.”
— Tim Staub, CEO of Locus Performance Ingredients
SOLON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of an ongoing effort to highlight advancements within the chemical industry, Independent Commodity Intelligence Service (ICIS) has announced the shortlist for its annual Surfactants Awards, naming Locus Performance Ingredients (Locus PI) as an innovation finalist. The ingredient company was recognized for Amphi™ M, a TSCA-certified and 100% biobased biosurfactant with a near-zero carbon footprint that outperforms traditional surfactants and other bio-based surfactants. The novel multifunctional ingredient is expediting the development of clean-label products with higher performance across home and industrial applications.

Growing Surfactant Market Creates Demand for Sustainable Ingredient Alternatives
The use of surfactant ingredients is a fast-growing market forecasted to reach US$51.3 billion by 2025, but new regulatory restrictions and ESG pressures are creating demand for sustainable alternatives. Amphi™ M can supply the household, industrial and cleaning markets—which currently rely heavily on traditional surfactants—with superior efficacy in a multitude of applications, while also eliminating regulatory challenges, cost issues and sustainability concerns.

“There are two key factors that make Locus PI’s Amphi M sophorolipid stand out from other sustainable surfactants on the market,” said Dr. Lee Speight, vice president of products and technology for Locus PI. “The first is the biosurfactant’s unique customization ability, which enables Amphi M to be tailored for use in a multitude of home and industrial products—including non-ionic and anionic action applications. The other is its purity and multifunctionality, which are proven to outperform legacy surfactants and bio-based surfactants, all while enabling sustainable formulations.”

Surfactant Experts Highlight Sophorolipid Biosurfactants As a Top Ingredient Innovation
Amphi M is part of a line of high-purity sophorolipids that impressed judges when Locus PI was named the ICIS Top Newcomer in 2021. Industry experts highlighted the ingredient company for its innovation and sustainability advancements in the surfactant industry, starting with its unique and rapidly scalable production methods. A patented, modular fermentation process is used to optimize the creation of pure microbial biosurfactants that are non-GMO, plant-based and palm oil-free. They can be easily tailored to fit a wide variety of applications, including use as a multifunctional emulsifier, foaming or defoaming agent, detergent, porous surface cleaning booster, pine oil and D-Limonene solubilizer, odor preventor and more. This process provides formulators with powerful ingredients that have regulatory approval and a near-zero carbon footprint.

Locus PI Demonstrates Biosurfactant Innovation in Ready-to-Use Cleaning Formulations
To demonstrate the efficacy and multifunctionality of its microbial biosurfactants, Locus PI has also developed a formulation library of industrial and CPG product applications. The ingredient company initially launched a multitude of ready-to-use personal care formulations, which are available globally through Dow. Now, the library is being expanded to include key cleaning applications, including a carpet shampoo and all-purpose cleaner. Each of the new formulations feature the novel Amphi™ M biosurfactant ingredient and outperform leading brands in performance and sustainability.

“Our goal is to create an easier path for manufacturers to commercialize clean-label products by providing a sustainable surfactant ingredient that meets regulatory requirements like TSCA, and that have already been proven out in formulations,” said Tim Staub, CEO of Locus Performance Ingredients. “We enable formulators to leverage the unique multifunctional properties of our microbial biosurfactants to ensure premium performance and sustainability advantages in formulation.”

The ICIS Surfactants Awards were developed to highlight noteworthy advancements, projects, collaborations and achievements across the surfactants value chain. Winners for each category will be announced at the ICIS World Surfactants Conference & Awards, happening May 10-11 in Jersey City, NJ. To learn more about Amphi M and Locus PI’s other ingredients, visit LocusPI.com.

###

About Locus Performance Ingredients®
Locus Performance Ingredients™ (Locus PI) is a green tech company dedicated to developing environmentally friendly biosurfactant solutions that replace legacy surfactants and eliminate regulatory challenges in the CPG market. Using advanced fermentation technology, the team creates performance-driven, sustainable ingredients that are 100% biobased and GMO-free, with no palm oil, Proposition 65, EO, formaldehyde or other trace chemicals of concern. Each ingredient is tailored for use in a multitude of personal care applications, with lower usage rates, better performance and a zero-carbon footprint. Locus PI gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based, globally recognized biosurfactant company. For more information, visit LocusPI.com.

About Independent Commodity Intelligence Service (ICIS)
Independent Commodity Intelligence Service (ICIS) is a trusted source and benchmark for price information and insight across key commodities markets including chemical, fertilizer and energy.

Teresa DeJohn
Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS)
+1 440-561-0800
email us here

Biosurfactant Ingredient Innovation at ICIS World Surfactants Conference

You just read:

ICIS Shortlists Amphi™ M Biosurfactant Ingredient as Innovation Finalist for the Surfactants Awards

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Teresa DeJohn
Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS)
+1 440-561-0800
Company/Organization
Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS)
30600 Aurora Road, Ste 180
Solon, Ohio, 44139
United States
+1 440-561-0800
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus) is an award-winning, green-tech startup that utilizes the power of microorganisms to create patented, biobased solutions that successfully address global ESG challenges—including climate change, food security, skin conditions, water contamination, the environmental and safety impacts of natural resource extraction, and more. Locus’ cost-effective, near-zero carbon production technology develops solutions tailored to outperform chemicals in a variety of industries. Locus has several subsidiaries including Locus Agricultural Solutions, which helps farmers grow more food and reduce greenhouse emissions; Locus Animal Nutrition, which reduces methane emissions while boosting productivity of livestock; Locus Bio-Energy Solutions, which sustainably increases oil production in declining wells; Locus Mining Solutions, which extracts more minerals and metals needed for the clean energy technologies; and Locus Performance Ingredients, which replaces chemical surfactants in product formulations for consumer product goods. Locus has received 67 industry innovation awards, is actively advancing 11 of the 17 United Nations’ Sustainable Development goals, along with setting net-zero commitments across sectors. With eight offices in five states, the company employs more than 125 people and brings together leading scientists and researchers from all over the world. For more information, visit LocusFS.com.

More From This Author
ICIS Shortlists Amphi™ M Biosurfactant Ingredient as Innovation Finalist for the Surfactants Awards
CarbonNOW® Agricultural Carbon Farming Program to Expand by an Additional One Million Acres
Future of Food: Locus AG Named a FoodTech 500
View All Stories From This Author