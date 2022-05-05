Pivo Influencer: The Ultimate Tool for Social Media Creators
Motion Tracking Mount Creates More Exciting and Immersive Smartphone Videos
Solo content creators now have the power to capture dynamic movement on their own. The Pivo Influencer makes it easy and affordable to create amazing videos as an independent creator.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pivo, Inc., a leading developer of AI-technology solutions for content creators, has released the Pivo Influencer, a smartphone camera mount that offers would-be and established social media influencers a way to create more engaging videos. Using intelligent auto-tracking and a suite of powerful apps, the Pivo Influencer will change the way social media video content is made.
— Ken Kim, CEO
The Pivo Influencer is a smartphone (iOS or Android) tripod mount that provides 360 degrees of face and body tracking. This means that anyone with a smartphone can now create dynamic solo videos that capture their every move.
“For too long content creators had to either rely on someone else to hold the camera or rely on a static tripod mount to make their videos,” states Pivo CEO, Ken Kim. “For solo creators, this imposed limitations on their creativity. With the Pivo Influencer, solo content creators now have the power to capture dynamic movement on their own. The Pivo Influencer makes it easy and affordable to create amazing videos as an independent creator.”
The Body Tracking feature built into the Pivo Influencer focuses on your body to quickly react to your every movement. This works well with dance videos, athletic videos, fashion vlogs and presentations. The Face Tracking feature focuses specifically on your face for more intimate content such as makeup tutorials, musical performances, video calls and much more.
In addition to the body and face tracking features, the Pivo Influencer also includes Action Tracking which allows you to track almost anything by simply drawing a box on the screen to select your target.
Pivo Influencer Special Features:
• Intelligent Body and Face Tracking
• Action Tracking Feature
• Auto Zoom for Smooth and Seamless Framing
• Pose Mode for Easy Hands-Free Still Photos
• Connect Mode to Connect with Other Apps like TikTok
• Fun Create Modes to Make Creative Content
• Portable and Light for Travel
• Affordable and Easy to Use
To view Pivo features enjoy this video.
With the introduction of the Pivo Influencer and its innovative approach to content creation, Pivo is poised to become the leading provider of motion-tracking smartphone mounts in the United States and the world.
About Pivo
Pivo, Inc. is a developer of AI-technology solutions for content creators. The recipient of the 2019 iF Design Award, Pivo specializes in helping creative people capture stunning footage using their smartphones. Pivo distributes its Pivo Pods to more than 138 countries. For media inquiries email dirkfoster@sparksflypr.com. For sales and distribution inquiries, email business@getpivo.com or visit https://www.pivo.ai/.
Pivo Stories