Calizade Beauty Launches “Beautiful” Campaign in Support of Girls Inc.

Album Artwork for "Beautiful"

Inspired to bring awareness for mental health, Calizade is proud to support Girls Inc. with a charitable audio-visual NFT and makeup bundle available now

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calizade Beauty – a Virginia-based cosmetics company founded by an inclusive community of makeup aficionados with a mission to empower and inspire all to be their very best – is excited to shine a spotlight on people and organizations doing beautiful things with the release of the “Beautiful” NFT and makeup bundle.

The bundle will include a tokenized version of “Beautiful”, the original song by the Calizade team complete with animated cover artwork, as well as a trove of Calizade’s much-loved beauty products: three eyeshadows, a Silk Fiber 4D mascara, a choice of lip gloss, six signature hair ties, and a Razzle Dazzle sequin makeup bag. There are only 5 NFTs minted but once sold-out supporters can still make a $25 donation to the campaign and receive all of the physical products listed here.

All of the proceeds from the bundle, available to purchase now via OpenSea, will go to Girls Inc. - the charity inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold in more than 350 cities across the US and Canada.

“Our decision to support Girls Inc. was a no-brainer. When we came across this foundation, we were inspired by the amazing, life-changing things they were doing for young women across the nation. Bringing awareness to healthy living, academic enrichment and support, and instruction in life skills are among the many valuable life lessons they teach,” explains Lei, Calizade Beauty’s Founder. “Their commitment to foster such important values in young women is truly a strong demonstration of what beauty is.”