Beacon Media + Marketing Releases Guide on Things to Know About Google Ads for Mental Health
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Media + Marketing has released an updated guide on three things to know about Google Ads for mental health. Clinics looking to ramp up their marketing can utilize Google Ads as one of their best tools for an ROI.
With pay-per-click advertising on Google, mental health clinics can increase their brand awareness, generate leads, and gain conversions. The ROI on Google Ads is often very high and more immediate than other “slow-burn” types of marketing.
Two types of Google advertising include Google AdWords and Google Display Network. Google AdWords is the search engine answer listings with “Ad” next to it. Google Display Network is the advertisements that appear on websites and are typically in a banner or column placement.
The ads can work as retargeting ads or geotargeting ads. These two options allow mental health clinics to continue getting brand awareness and possibly lead to more conversions.
Beacon Media + Marketing offers three tips to improve Google Ad performance if a mental health clinic spends too much on Google Ads and does not see a big return. Practices can lower their CPC and improve conversions by:
1. Increasing ad spending with a minimum budget of $300 a month.
2. Advertise in a niche that has room for competition.
3. Put out relevant content that matches the keywords in the advertising.
The guide further explains how Google advertising works so mental health professionals can understand how the Google advertising algorithm works and how much it will cost the clinic to advertise.
Utilizing Google Advertising allows mental health clinics to grow through exposure and creating a way for potential clients to find them. Clinics unsure how to advertise or want help can outsource their Google advertising to marketing agencies.
Beacon Media + Marketing is an award-winning digital marketing agency with offices in Anchorage, Alaska and Reno, Nevada. It helps businesses grow, scale, and thrive, and delivers sustainable, measurable results for its clients across America. Beacon offers a full suite of digital marketing services, including PPC advertising, social media posting, blogging, SEO, website development, video, and more. Visit the Beacon Media + Marketing website to learn more.
Adrienne Wilkerson
With pay-per-click advertising on Google, mental health clinics can increase their brand awareness, generate leads, and gain conversions. The ROI on Google Ads is often very high and more immediate than other “slow-burn” types of marketing.
Two types of Google advertising include Google AdWords and Google Display Network. Google AdWords is the search engine answer listings with “Ad” next to it. Google Display Network is the advertisements that appear on websites and are typically in a banner or column placement.
The ads can work as retargeting ads or geotargeting ads. These two options allow mental health clinics to continue getting brand awareness and possibly lead to more conversions.
Beacon Media + Marketing offers three tips to improve Google Ad performance if a mental health clinic spends too much on Google Ads and does not see a big return. Practices can lower their CPC and improve conversions by:
1. Increasing ad spending with a minimum budget of $300 a month.
2. Advertise in a niche that has room for competition.
3. Put out relevant content that matches the keywords in the advertising.
The guide further explains how Google advertising works so mental health professionals can understand how the Google advertising algorithm works and how much it will cost the clinic to advertise.
Utilizing Google Advertising allows mental health clinics to grow through exposure and creating a way for potential clients to find them. Clinics unsure how to advertise or want help can outsource their Google advertising to marketing agencies.
Beacon Media + Marketing is an award-winning digital marketing agency with offices in Anchorage, Alaska and Reno, Nevada. It helps businesses grow, scale, and thrive, and delivers sustainable, measurable results for its clients across America. Beacon offers a full suite of digital marketing services, including PPC advertising, social media posting, blogging, SEO, website development, video, and more. Visit the Beacon Media + Marketing website to learn more.
Adrienne Wilkerson
Beacon Media and Marketing
email us here