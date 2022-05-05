AllPoint Construction Announces Their Expansion to Canton, Michigan With the Opening of a New Office
New location at North Canton Center Road brings AllPoint Construction to customers looking to, among other things, install shingle roofs in southeast Michigan.
We look forward to helping the good folks of Canton directly from our new location.”CANTON, MI, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready to bring their widely-respected expertise to the center of Canton, Michigan, AllPoint Construction has a new office open for business. Suited to share their time-honed knowledge in all areas of home improvement and restoration, AllPoint has its sights set on shingle roofing in southeast Michigan. With particular insight into this area of construction for homes and commercial properties, their streamlined services offer a new and improved look in short time. Now, customers shopping for a new roof in Canton will find answers at 5820 North Canton Center Road, Suite 181.
— Tom Krechnyak
Noted as a GAF Master Elite Contractor for a reason, something only 2% of roofing contractors are qualified for, Canton roofing services just got much simpler. For homeowners, AllPoint pro installers will complete a new roof in one day, no matter how extensive the job. Already preferred roofing specialists in Michigan, the company believes looks matter as much as the roof’s components. Systems should encompass expert insulation and ventilation to protect both the interior and exterior of a home. This is especially true as spring turns into summer with sweltering heat. To assure an expert job on everything from homes to commercial facilities and stadiums, AllPoint only uses GAF roofing materials.
“Without question, it’s exciting for us to expand to Canton right on the heels of what has been a tough two years for everyone in our nation. It’s a testament to what hard work, superior products, and care for the customers can accomplish. We look forward to helping the good folks of Canton directly from our new location,” AllPoint owner, Tom Krechnyak, said.
AllPoint Construction offers 0% financing on all their services. For roofing, they provide a wide variety of styles, colors, and costs from North America’s best-selling roofing supplier. The construction company’s lifetime guarantee protects all labor.
About AllPoint Construction:
AllPoint Construction provides the Metro Detroit area with small to extensive restoration, renovation, and home improvement services. The company's services include roofs, ventilation, gutters, siding, kitchens, baths, flooring, tiling, windows and doors, concrete and masonry, and insurance repairs.
