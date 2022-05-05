ILLUMINET INC. TOAST SECOND YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF U.S. DEBUT

The international IT consultancy battled COVID, economy, and climate change while expanding.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Illuminet , a global management and Information Technology consultancy based in the United Kingdom, is toasting to its second year of cracking the North American market.Headquartered in the small town of Poole, Dorset County in England, the company celebrates its expansion into the United States, Latin America, and Canada - all while continuing growth through the storms of COVID, the ensuing global economic woes, the supply chain crisis, inflation, and climate change.In 2020, Illuminet Inc, a U.S. subsidiary of the parent company Illuminet Solutions Limited, was formed in Wilmington, Delaware, to offer its consultant services to start-ups, Fortune 500 and blue-chip firms in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit North America, Illuminet was given the opportunity to regroup and retool to offer impacted businesses a Covid Recovery Squad Program to resume their tabled projects.Solutions for this game-changing offer include professional services to help companies optimize and automate their organization, IT software, methodologies, and processes, along with data analyses, training, and testing. Illuminet also assists businesses with the technology and organizational transitions and transformations needed as part of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures.To provide its superior services to all clients, Illuminet has access to a diverse and talented workforce of Business and Data Analysts, Product, Project and Program Managers, Solution and Enterprise Architects, Information Technology Specialists, Service Designers, HR Consultants, and C-level Officers with years of experience in business operations driving successful organizations. Namely, the company serves more than 300 global and U.S. clients in the aerospace, chemical, financial, insurance, pharmaceutical, life sciences, technology and government / public sectors combined.Illuminet’s customer base includes the commercial likes of NTT DATA Services, and R² Factory (A Rolls-Royce Venture), just to name a few.For more information about Illuminet, please visit https://illuminet.co/ About IlluminetIlluminet Solutions is a global specialist provider of technology consultancy and resourcing services, built on inspiration, innovation, and transformation. Illuminet works in true partnership with clients to understand and share their business challenges, driving change through IT service innovation, via end-to-end program delivery or collaboration and blending with a clients’ team. Offering a synergistic range of services, the company provides IT service innovation and flexible consultancy to enable clients to deliver transformational change, as well as complementary recruitment services delivering in-house capability to fulfil clients’ needs for permanent staff. Delivered through a mix of internal delivery expertise and its Virtual Bench of over 1,400 trusted IT practitioners and partner ecosystem, the company provides its clients with access to an extensive and unrivalled network of skills and capabilities. Complementing this pool of expertise, the company has also developed a portfolio of unique 90-day consultancy packages, on a fixed-term, fixed-price basis, to deliver successful outcomes via tailored end-to-end solutions and innovative methodologies, thereby opening the door to further consultancy work once the initial outcomes are delivered.Illuminet is fast growing and focuses on doing the right thing by innovating to deliver tangible outcomes, being accountable, transparent, explicit, ethical, and eco-friendly, working in partnership with its global client base to deliver, and win together. Additionally, the company strives to balance the growth and success of their business with company’s goal to offset their carbon footprint, to prove that it’s possible to deliver excellence to the clients, while also being ethical and ecological.Illuminet’s Treevolution Initiative, which includes litter pickup events, enables the company’s office providers to switch to green energy, while also partnering with the Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust to give out wildflower seed packets and to plant one tree per consultant per week, five trees per permanent position filled, and ten trees per product delivery. Through Illuminet’s program, the company has funded the planting of 6,720 trees in England to date.To demonstrate the company’s commitment to serving the clients and to saving the environment in the US, Illuminet Inc. has partnered with the National Forest Foundation based in Missoula, Montana in the United States to support its national forests through its tree planting campaign, where the company plans to implement the same plan of planting a tree per consultant each week.