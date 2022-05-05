දෙමළ ජනතාව ඝාතනය කළ ගෝඨා අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන දෙමළ ප්රදේශවලින් හමුදාව ඉවත් කරන්න- ගාලුමුවදොර විරෝධතාකරුවන්
"රටේ උතුරු නැඟෙනහිර දෙමළ ජනතාව විරෝධතා නොපැවැත්වුවත් කොළඹ අගනුවර ඇතැම් දෙමළ ජනතාව ගාලු මුවදොර රැලියට එක්වූහ"ගාලු මුවදොර,, GALLE FACE, SRI LANKA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ශ්රී ලංකා ජනාධිපති ගෝඨාභය රාජපක්ෂ මහතාට එරෙහිව දැවැන්ත විරෝධතා කොළඹ අගනුවර ගාලු මුවදොර මුහුදු තීරයේ දිගටම පවතී. විවිධ පසුබිම්වල අය සක්රීයව සහභාගී වෙති. අර්බුදය ආරම්භ වූයේ ආර්ථික බිඳවැටීමේ ප්රතිඵලයක් ලෙස ආහාර, ඖෂධ සහ පෙට්රල්වල උග්ර හිඟයක් ඇති වීමෙනි.
නමුත්; රටේ උතුරු නැගෙනහිර දෙමළ ජනතාව කිසිදු විරෝධතාවයක් නොපවත්වූ ය
දොළොස් වසරකට පෙර යුද්ධය අවසන් වූ පසුවත් දෙමළ ප්රදේශවල දැවැන්ත මිලිටරි රැඳී සිටීම, ශ්රී ලංකා ආරක්ෂක හමුදාවන් විසින් දෙමළ කාන්තාවන් දූෂණය කිරීම, ශ්රී ලංකා ආරක්ෂක හමුදාවන් විසින් ඝාතනය කරන ලද දෙමළ ජනතා දස දහස් ගණනකට යුක්තිය, යුධ අපරාධ, මනුෂ්යත්වයට එරෙහි අපරාධ, ජන සංහාර සහ ජාත්යන්තරව පවත්වනු ලබන සහ අධීක්ෂණය කරන ලද ජනමත විචාරණයක් පැවැත්වීම මගින් දිග්ගැස්සුනු දෙමළ ගැටුමට ස්ථිර දේශපාලන විසඳුමක් ගෙන ඒම වැනි, ගැඹුරට මුල් බැසගත් දෙමළ දුක්ගැනවිලි ඉස්මතු කරමින්, අගනුවර කොළඹ සිටි සමහර දෙමල ජනයා ගාලු මුවදොර රැලියට එක්වූහ
1) දෙමළ ජනතාව ඝාතනය කිරීම සම්බන්ධයෙන් ගෝඨා අත්අඩංගුවට ගැනීම.
2)දෙමළ ප්රදේශවලින් හමුදාව ඉවත් කරන්න.
3)යුධ අපරාධ, මනුෂ්යත්වයට එරෙහි අපරාධ සහ දෙමළ ජනතාවට එරෙහිව සිදු කරන ලද ජන සංහාර සම්බන්ධව යුක්තියට මුහුණ දීමට, ගෝඨා සහ අනෙකුත් හමුදා සහ දේශපාලන නායකයින් සඳහා, ශ්රී ලංකාව ජාත්යන්තර අපරාධ අධිකරණයට (ICC) යොමු කරන්න.
4) දිග්ගැස්සුනු දෙමළ ගැටුම විසඳීම සඳහා දෙමළ ජනතාවගේ අභිලාෂයන් ප්රජාතන්ත්රවාදීව සොයා ගැනීම සඳහා ජාත්යන්තරව පවත්වනු ලබන සහ අධීක්ෂණය කරන ලද ජනමත විචාරණයක් පැවැත්වීම. - වැනි, පුවරු අතැතිව, ගාලු මුවදොර විරෝධතාකරුවෝ, සටන් පාඨ කියමින් සිටියහ.
ශ්රී ලංකා දිවයිනේ දෙමළ ජනයා 1958, 1977 සහ 1983 දී නැවත නැවතත් සමූහ ඝාතනවලට මුහුණ දුන් අතර 2009 සමූහ ඝාතන හේතුවෙන් එම ඝාතනවල පරිමාණය වාර්තා කිරීමට විශේෂඥ මණ්ඩලයක් පත් කිරීමට එක්සත් ජාතීන්ගේ මහලේකම් බෑන් කී මූන් පොළඹවන ලදී.
ශ්රී ලංකාව පිළිබඳ එක්සත් ජාතීන්ගේ අභ්යන්තර සමාලෝචන වාර්තාවට අනුව, 2009 වසරේ මුල් භාගයේ මාස හයක් තුළ දෙමළ ජාතිකයන් 70,000කට අධික සංඛ්යාවක් ඝාතනය කර ඇති අතර ශ්රී ලංකා ආරක්ෂක අංශ විසින් දෙමළ කාන්තාවන් ලිංගික අතවරවලට සහ දූෂණයට ලක් කරන ලදී. මෙම එක්සත් ජාතීන්ගේ වාර්තාවට අනුව සිදු වූ ඝාතන සහ වෙනත් අපයෝජනයන් යුද අපරාධ සහ මනුෂ්යත්වයට එරෙහි අපරාධවලට සමානයි. ස්වාධීන විශේෂඥයින් විශ්වාස කරන්නේ මෙම අපයෝජනයන් වර්ග සංහාරයක අංගයන් ඇති බවයි.
ජාත්යන්තර සත්යය සහ යුක්තිය ව්යාපෘතිය (ITJP) 2017 පෙබරවාරි මාසයේදී දෙමළ කාන්තාවන් “ලිංගික වහලුන්” ලෙස රඳවා සිටින, ශ්රී ලංකා හමුදා පවත්වාගෙන යන "දූෂණ කඳවුරු" පිළිබඳ තොරතුරු එක්සත් ජාතීන්ගේ සංවිධානයට භාර දුන්නේය. එසේම, 2013 අප්රේල් මාසයේදී එක්සත් රාජධානියේ විදේශ හා පොදුරාජ්ය මණ්ඩලීය කාර්යාල වාර්තාවට අනුව, ශ්රී ලංකාවේ දෙමළ යුද වැන්දඹුවන් 90,000 කට අධික සංඛ්යාවක් සිටිති.
ළදරුවන් සහ කුඩා දරුවන් ඇතුළු දෙමළ ජනයා දහස් ගණනක් අතුරුදහන් විය. බලහත්කාර අතුරුදහන්වීම් පිළිබඳ එක්සත් ජාතීන්ගේ ක්රියාකාරී කණ්ඩායම 2020 දී ප්රකාශ කළේ, ලොවේ දෙවන වැඩිම බලහත්කාර අතුරුදහන්වීම් සංඛ්යාව ශ්රී ලංකාවෙන් බවයි..
ශ්රී ලංකා ආරක්ෂක අංශ සාමාජිකයන් සිංහල ප්රජාවෙන් පමණක් වන අතර වින්දිතයන් සියල්ලෝම දෙමළ ප්රජාවට අයත් වෙති.
1977 පැවති පාර්ලිමේන්තු මැතිවරණයකදී, දෙමළ ඊළම් නමින් ස්වාධීන ස්වෛරී රටක් පිහිටුවීම සඳහා දෙමළ ජනතාව වැඩි වශයෙන් ඡන්දය ප්රකාශ කළහ. මෙම පාර්ලිමේන්තු මැතිවරණය පවත්වන ලද්දේ ශ්රී ලංකා රජය විසිනි.
Galle Face Protesters Call for Arrest of Gota for Killing Tamils and Remove Military from Tamil Areas
"Even though Tamils in the North and East of the country are not holding any protests; some Tamils in the Capital city Colombo joined the Galle face rally"
Huge protests against Sri Lanka President Gothabaya Rajapakse is continuing in the capital city Colombo's sea front Galle Face. People from different background are actively taking part. The crisis started as a result of economic meltdown resulting in severe shortage of food, medicine and Petrol.
Even though Tamils in the North and East of the country are not holding any protests; some Tamils in the Capital city Colombo joined the Galle face rally, highlighting deep rooted Tamil grievances, like huge military presence in Tamil areas even after the war ended twelve years ago, Rape of Tamil women by Sri Lankan security forces, justice for tens of thousands of Tamils who were killed by the Sri Lankan Security forces amounting to war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide & to bring permanent political solution to the protracted Tamil conflict by holding an internationally conducted and monitored Referendum.
Galle Face protesters were holding signs and shouting slogans like:
1) Arrest Gota for Killing Tamils.
2) Remove Military from Tamil Areas.
3) Refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Gota and other military & political leaders to face justice for war crimes, Crimes Against Humanity and Genocide committed against the Tamil People.
4) Hold an Internationally conducted and monitored Referendum to democratically find the wishes of the Tamil people to solve the protracted Tamil conflict.
Tamils in the island of Sri Lanka faced repeated mass killings in 1958, 1977, and 1983 and the mass killings in 2009 prompted UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to appoint a Panel of Experts to report on the scale of the killings.
According to UN internal review report on Sri Lanka, over 70 thousand Tamils were killed in six months in early 2009 and Tamil women were sexually assaulted and raped by the Sri Lankan Security forces. According to this UN report, the killings and other abuses that took place amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Independent experts believe that there are elements of these abuses that constitute an act of genocide.
International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) in February 2017 handed over details to UN of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as “sex slaves”. Also, According to UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office report on April 2013, there are over 90 thousand Tamil war widows in Sri Lanka.
Thousands of Tamils disappeared, including babies and children. UN Working Group on Enforced Disappearances stated in 2020 that the second highest number of enforced disappearance cases in the world is from Sri Lanka.
Members of the Sri Lankan security forces are almost exclusively from the Sinhalese community and the victims are all from the Tamil community.
Tamils overwhelmingly voted in a Parliamentary election in 1977 to establish an independent and sovereign country called Tamil Eelam. This Parliamentary election was conducted by the Sri Lankan Government.
