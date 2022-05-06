Milestone Therapy Group now accepts Keystone First Insurance
Milestone Therapy Group
Milestone Therapy Group - a Speech Therapy and Occupational Therapy Services specialist located in Bala Cynwyd, PA now accepts Keystone First InsuranceBALA CYNWYD, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milestone Therapy Group - a Speech Therapy and Occupational Therapy Services specialist located in Bala Cynwyd has started to accept Keystone First Insurance as of April 1, 2022, to better help its clients. At Milestone Therapy Group, we understand how insurance helps parents give their children the best speech or occupational therapy services, without having to worry about the financial burden. This is the main reason why we have now added Keystone First Insurance among the range of insurances accepted by us.
Making effective and reliable speech therapy and occupational therapy services available and accessible to the truly deserving has always been our prime goal since we came into existence. In fact, our founder’s first-hand experience of the difficulties faced by children and their families set the ground for the creation of Milestone Therapy Group. A place where a handpicked team of nationally licensed and certified specialists dedicate themselves to bettering children’s lives with abundant love, care and of course, the right therapy. Our therapy sessions involve a play-based approach to ensure greater child involvement and are limited to one child only, for focused attention which yields faster and longer-lasting results. Our therapy programs are tailor-made as per every child’s unique issue or challenge.
At Milestone Therapy Group, we believe a child’s primary learning environment is the place he or she loves being at the most, home. It’s why our therapy approach focuses as much on educating parents as it does on improving children’s abilities. Because we believe, for therapy to be optimally effective, it needs to begin in our premises and move onward to the child’s home. This double-edged approach is what gives our therapy services its unique edge.
Over the years, we have grown not just in terms of our therapy experts but the number of children whom we have put on the path to living better, happier lives. The drive to create happier and healthier childhoods is what brought us into existence. Initiatives like accepting more insurances like Keystone First insurance is yet another step that keeps us going in the direction of our vision.
