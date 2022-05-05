Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Synovus Bank
May 05, 2022
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent prohibition order against Angela Garcia Former employee of Synovus Bank, Columbus, Georgia Embezzlement of bank funds
