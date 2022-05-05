Submit Release
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Synovus Bank

May 05, 2022

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Consent prohibition order against Angela Garcia Former employee of Synovus Bank, Columbus, Georgia Embezzlement of bank funds

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email media@frb.gov or call 202-452-2955.

