PHILIPPINES, May 5 - Press Release May 5, 2022 Bangsamoro groups endorse TESDAMAN The Bangsamoro Region's pillars, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Central Committee of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), have endorsed the reelection bid of Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva. In their official statement, the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), the political party of the MILF, favorably endorsed the reelection of Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva in the upcoming elections. The UBJP, led by Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, Al Haj, said in its statement that Villanueva was picked based on his record and contribution to Bangsamoro. The Central Committee (CC) of the MNLF and its political party, the Bangsamoro Party (BaPa), also issued a statement of support for Villanueva's second term in the Senate, emphasizing that they "need the steadfast Joel TESDAMAN Villanueva, an anchor of labor and educational policies, to be our partner for the development of the Bangsamoro Region". MNLF officers who signed the statement include CC-MNLF Secretary General Utto Salem Cutan; OIC Vice President of BaPa for North Central Mindanao and CC-MNLF Vice Chairman for Internal Affairs Dale "Alexis" Malna; VP of BaPa for South Central Mindanao, CC-MNLF Vice Chair for Political Affairs, and Chairman of the Committee on Labor and Employment of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament MP Romeo K. Sema; at VP of BaPa for South Western Mindanao (BASULTA), MNLF Vice Chairman for Foreign Affairs, and BTA Parliament Deputy Speaker MP Hatimil E. Hassan. Villanueva thanked both UBJP-MILF and BaPa-MNLF for a unified Bangsamoro support for the senator's reelection. "It is a huge honor to be blessed with the support and trust of the Bangsamoro. Kaisa po ninyo ang inyong TESDAMAN sa pagsulong ng kaunlaran at kapayapaan para sa BARMM, higit lalo sa pagsasanay at pagbibigay kakayahan sa ating mga Bangsamoro youth and workers," said Villanueva. Villanueva actively participated during the deliberations and passage of the Bangsamoro Organic Law, where the senator fought for the full guarantee and exposition of religious belief and creed in the Bangsamoro territory, and to protect the Bangsamoro people from harassment or any undue pressure, coercion and violence on account of religion. The endorsements from the Bangsamoro pillars are the latest in the list of prominent groups that pledged support for the senator's second term. Recently, Villanueva was endorsed by various groups including the League of Provinces in the Philippines, the United Nationalist Democratic Organization, the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines, and religious groups Iglesia ni Cristo and El Shaddai. "This is proof that we are gaining wide support for us to continue serving in the Senate. Makakaasa po ang mga kapatid natin sa Bangsamoro na patuloy ang ating suporta sa pagpapaunlad ng kasanayan at edukasyon sa rehiyon, at paglikha ng trabaho sa BARMM, sa buong Mindanao, at sa buong bansa," said Villanueva. Villanueva has also received support for his reelection from President Rodrigo Duterte, who said the senator is a God-fearing and honest leader. Villanueva is also the common senatorial candidate of presidential hopefuls Vice President Leni Robredo, Sen. Ping Lacson and Sen. Manny Pacquiao, as well as vice presidential candidate and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte. TESDAMAN, inendorso ng mga grupong Bangsamoro Inendorso ng mga haligi ng Bangsamoro Region, ang Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) at ang Central Committee ng Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), ang reelection ni Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva. Nagpahayag ang United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), ang partido pulitikal ng MILF, ng suporta sa kandidatura ni Villanueva para sa isa pang termino sa Senado. Sinabi ng UBJP, na pinamumunuan ni Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Chief Minister Ahod Balawag "Murad" Ebrahim, na napili nila ang senador base sa kanyang record at ambag sa Bangsamoro. Sa isa ring pahayag, sinuportahan ng Central Committee (CC) ng MNLF at ang partido pulitikal nitong Bangsamoro Party (BaPa) ang reelection ni Villanueva, at sinabing "We need the steadfast Joel TESDAMAN Villanueva, an anchor of labor and educational policies, to be our partner for the development of the Bangsamoro Region". Kasamang lumagda sa kanilang statement of support sina CC-MNLF Secretary General Utto Salem Cutan; OIC Vice President of BaPa for North Central Mindanao at CC-MNLF Vice Chairman for Internal Affairs Dale "Alexis" Malna; VP of BaPa for South Central Mindanao at CC-MNLF Vice Chair for Political Affairs at Chairman of the Committee on Labor and Employment of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament MP Romeo K. Sema; at VP of BaPa for South Western Mindanao (BASULTA), MNLF Vice Chairman for Foreign Affairs, and BTA Parliament Deputy Speaker MP Hatimil E. Hassan. Nagpasalamat si Villanueva sa UBJP-MILF at BaPa-MNLF sa nagkakaisang suporta ng Bangsamoro para sa kandidatura ng senador. "Isang malaking karangalan ang mabiyayaan ng suporta at tiwala ng Bangsamoro. Kaisa po ninyo ang inyong TESDAMAN sa pagsulong ng kaunlaran at kapayapaan para sa BARMM, higit lalo sa pagsasanay at pagbibigay kakayahan sa ating mga Bangsamoro youth and workers," sabi ni Villanueva. Matatandaan na naging aktibo ang partisipasyon ni Villanueva sa pagpasa ng Bangsamoro Organic Law, kung saan ipinaglaban ng senador ang religious freedom sa teritoryo ng Bangsamoro, at maprotektahan ito laban sa anumang panggugulo o karahasan dahil sa relihiyon. Ang mga endorsement ng mga grupong Bangsamoro ang mga pinakahuling suportang natanggap ng senador para sa kanyang pangalawang termino. Kamakailan lamang ay inendorso si Villanueva ng mga grupong gaya ng League of Provinces in the Philippines, ang partidong United Nationalist Democratic Organization, Trade Union Congress of the Philippines, at religious groups na Iglesia ni Cristo at El Shaddai. "Isa po itong katibayan na lalo pa pong lumalawak ang suporta para sa ating patuloy na paglilingkod sa Senado. Makakaasa po ang mga kapatid natin sa Bangsamoro na patuloy ang ating suporta sa pagpapaunlad ng kasanayan at edukasyon sa rehiyon, at paglikha ng trabaho sa BARMM, sa buong Mindanao, at sa buong bansa," sabi ni Villanueva. Sinuportahan din ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ang kandidatura ni Villanueva dahil sa aniya'y isang lider na matapat at may takot sa Diyos ang senador. Common candidate din si Villanueva ng mga kandidato pagka-pangulo na sina Vice President Leni Robredo, Sen. Ping Lacson at Sen. Manny Pacquiao, gayundin si vice presidential candidate at Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.