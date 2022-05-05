Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market Technology, Future Growth, Applications, Analysis, Insights and Forecasts 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures are key factors driving revenue growth of the global market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The radiofrequency-based devices market size is expected to reach USD 9,595.9 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global radiofrequency-based devices market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing demand for aesthetic procedures. A primary advantage of radiofrequency-based devices is in skin treatment and benefit for improving texture and appearance. Radiofrequency waves help in production of new collagen and elastin in the human body, while the old, damaged skin cells are replaced in due time.

New skin produced through radiofrequency treatment is tighter and firmer, which offers a natural youthful appearance. Radiofrequency-based devices are also used for body contouring such as for treatment of flank or abdomen by destroying fat cells.Expenditure on cosmetic and aesthetic procedures has been increasing in the recent past and this is supporting growth of the market to a significant extent. According to a report published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2018, expenditure on cosmetic surgery and minimally invasive procedures in the US was over USD 16.50 billion, which represents a 4% increase over 2017.

The report discusses in detail the increase opportunities, challenges, marketplace drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Radiofrequency-Based Devices marketplace. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the global marketplace to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report additionally provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, business landscape, and emerging product and technological trends in the Radiofrequency-Based Devices market. It gives fruitful insights into the business sphere to help groups capitalize at the beneficial increase opportunities.

Some Key Highlights

In January 2020, Stratus Medical announced completion of a private placement to acquire the assets of NimbusRF from Biomerics and provide growth capital funding to support the continued global expansion of the Nimbus RF Multitined Expandable Electrode for chronic pain, and the investment was led by Med Venture Holdings.

By product type, needles segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate over forecast period. RF Micro-needling is a minimally invasive procedure making use of conventional micro-needling technique effectively with radio frequency energy for skin rejuvenation. The radiofrequency pulse transmitted through fractional method deep into the dermis layer of skin improves skin tightening and decreases acne scars by triggering elastin and collagen synthesis.

Among the application segments, cardiology segment revenue is expected to register fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Radiofrequency ablation is a technique deployed to treat issues associated with irregular heartbeat. Heat generated from radiofrequency electrodes at the catheter end destroys tissues causing problem and thus prevent abnormal heartbeats.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

AngioDynamics Inc., ArtiCure Inc., CONMED Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, BVM Medical Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, and Cutera Inc.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Radiofrequency-Based Devices market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global radiofrequency-based devices market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Radiofrequency Generators

Applicators

Electrodes

Cannulas

Probes

Needles

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Aesthetics

Pain Management

Oncology

Gynecology

Cardiology

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Radiofrequency-Based Devices market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Radiofrequency-Based Devices market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Radiofrequency-Based Devices industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Radiofrequency-Based Devices market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Radiofrequency-Based Devices industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

