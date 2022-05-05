Supply Chain Control Tower Market Applications, Types, High Demand , Scope, Share, Growth and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need for improved collaborative information-sharing tools and increasing demand for better prescription and predictive decision support

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The supply chain control tower market size reached USD 3.60 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for improved collaborative information sharing tools and rising demand for better prescription and predictive decision support are some key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing demand for supply chain control towers for supply chain team collaboration will continue to boost revenue growth of the market.

The report discusses in detail the increase opportunities, challenges, marketplace drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Supply Chain Control Tower marketplace. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the global marketplace to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report additionally provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, business landscape, and emerging product and technological trends in the Supply Chain Control Tower market. It gives fruitful insights into the business sphere to help groups capitalize at the beneficial increase opportunities.

Some Key Highlights

The analytical segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. An analytical supply chain control tower can deliver useful insights using real-time analytics, and this can assist in the management and monitoring of decisions and execution across functions and enterprises in order to optimize the overall network. Increasing volume of data across supply chains and rising need for a uniform cost-saving solution are expected to increase demand for analytical supply chain control tower solutions.

The supply assurance segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to projected increase in demand for supply chain control tower to aid in ensuring supply availability, on-time delivery of supply, quality of products, quality of service provided by supplier, and supplier continuity.

North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global supply chain control tower market over the forecast period due to robust presence of leading market players, including Infor, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Kinaxis, Inc., and o9 Solutions, Inc., among others, in countries of the region.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

SAP SE, Infor, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Kinaxis, Inc., o9 Solutions, Inc., Publicis Sapient, Elixia Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Blue Yonder Group, Inc., One Network Enterprises, Inc., and PandoCorp Private Limited.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Supply Chain Control Tower market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global supply chain control tower market on the basis of control tower type, application, end-use, and region:

Control Tower Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Operational

Analytical

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Inventory Management

End to End Supply Chain Management

Supply Assurance

Fulfillment & Order Data Integration

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Retail

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Automotive

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Others

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Supply Chain Control Tower market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Supply Chain Control Tower market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Supply Chain Control Tower industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Supply Chain Control Tower market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Supply Chain Control Tower industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

