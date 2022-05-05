BOARD MEMBER YEŞIM GÜRA IS THE FIRST IN BELGIUM TO BE AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

Yeşim Güra

IFC-nominated board member Yeşim Güra, a Turkish national, is the first in Belgium to receive this global distinction.

Yeşim's role in the IFC Nominee Director community and her leadership in helping women to advance their board careers is to be admired and we are glad to have her among our alumni.” — David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, May 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governanceto Yeşim Güra, a Turkish national, of Brussels, Belgium. She is the first in Belgium to receive this distinction.Yeşim is an Independent and IFC-nominated Board Director serving on multiple boards in Turkey and Bulgaria. She has more than 30 years of executive experience and tenure with multinationals and large corporations, including full P&L responsibility. She is an independent member of the Board for Acibadem City Clinic in Bulgaria, an Independent Board Director in the food and beverage industry for Pinar Süt, and a Non-Executive Director for Yaşar Birleşik Pazarlama, all in Turkey. She is an International Advisor to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), a Business Coach under European Innovation Council, and an ICF-certified executive coach. She earned her BA in Business Administration from Boğaziçi University in Istanbul and her MBA from Indiana University in the United States."It doesn’t take long when you speak to Yesim to see you’re dealing with an impressive board member who has extensive talent and insight, said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Her role in the IFC Nominee Director community and her leadership in helping women to advance their board careers is to be admired and we are glad to have her among our alumni," he continued.Yeşim was a participant in our second guided study cohort dedicated exclusively to women executives and board members. About the overall program and that experience, she said, “The DCRO Institute Certificate in Risk Governanceprogram and the work with the cohort under the lead of Dr. Andrea Bonime-Blanc has been a very deep and impactful experience; full of learning, challenge, and support of a cohort group, high-level discussions,” She continued, “My initial expectations have been overachieved, thanks to the great design, rich content and rewarding teamwork.”is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program